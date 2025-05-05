The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the statistical analysis of the UTME 2025 results

On May 5, 2025, JAMB announced that more than 1.5 million of the 1,955,069 candidates who wrote the 2025 UTME scored below 200

Candidates can now check their UTME results using either the official JAMB e-Facility portal or via SMS, Legit.ng provided a detailed guide for both methods

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

On Monday, May 5, JAMB released the statistical analysis of the recently concluded UTME results.

JAMB speaks on outcome of the 2025 UTME and candidates' results. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

In this year’s UTME, over 1.5 million out of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the examination scored below 200 in the just-concluded exam.

The statistics indicated that only 420,415 candidates scored above 200 in the 2025 edition of the UTME.

The data showed that 75 percent of the candidates scored below 200, with less than 1% scoring above 300 in the UTME 2025.

JAMB stated that of the around 2 million people who registered for the examinations, 97 candidates were reportedly involved in examination infractions, while "2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices".

How to check 2025 UTME results

Here's how to check the 2025 UTME results via JAMB website or SMS. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

In view of the latest development, this report highlights the step-by-step guide on checking the 2025 JAMB result via the website and the SMS options.

Checking UTME 2025 results via JAMB website

See the processes below:

Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal: Open a web browser and visit the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s e-Facility portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login.

Enter your login details: Here, you’ll need to provide your email address and password you used during registration.

Access your results: Once you have entered the required details, click on the “Check UTME results” button. Your UTME score for each subject taken will be displayed on the screen.

Checking UTME results 2025 via SMS

As reported by The Punch, you can check your results via a message on your smartphone by following the steps below;

Open your messaging app: On your mobile phone, launch your text message application.

Compose a new message: In a new message, type “RESULT” (all caps) followed by your JAMB Registration Number.

Send the SMS: Send the message to either 55019 or 66019, the official JAMB result via SMS numbers.

Receive Your Results: JAMB will then send you a reply SMS containing your UTME scores for each subject taken.

Service Charge: This method incurs an N50 charge, which will be deducted from your mobile phone airtime.

Read more about JAMB, UTME 2025 here:

UTME 2025: JAMB sends message to candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB has officially distanced itself from a fraudulent website with 'Sterling Bank' account requesting N15,700 from candidates who missed the UTME exams.

The platform, titled “Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw,” is unaffiliated with JAMB or any government agency .

JAMB, in a statement signed by the Board’s public communication advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, explained what candidates should do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng