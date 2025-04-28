JAMB has clarified that the 2025 UTME examination officially starts at 8:00am nationwide, not 6:00am as alleged

The Board gave this clarification after Peter Obi criticised JAMB for allegedly scheduling exams too early, leading to student hardships and unnecessary trauma

JAMB maintained that only verification processes start at 6:30am to ensure smooth commencement of the examination by 8:00am

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asserted that the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commences at 8:00am, not 6:00 am, at various Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres of the federation.

UTME 2025: 6:30am examination timing controversy

JAMB gave this clarification in a terse statement released on its website on X on Sunday, April 17, 2025.

The Board spoke after Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, criticised JAMB.

Recall that 2025 UTME began on April 24, a day earlier than initially announced, at various CBT centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), which monitored the development in the FCT and its environs, reported that more than two million candidates would be writing the examination nationwide.

Legit.ng reported that Obi said JAMB allegedly set the 2025 UTME examinations for teenagers as early as 6:00 am while "transporting them across far-flung locations".

According to the presidential hopeful and former Anambra state governor, this alleged act is "reckless".

The LP chieftain said already, reports are emerging of students getting into accidents and losing their young lives, some going missing, and "many more being subjected to unnecessary trauma".

“6:30am not 8:oam" - JAMB counters Obi

Reacting, JAMB, in a statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, countered Obi’s allegations on UTME examination timing and maintained that candidate's safety is the Board's priority.

According to JAMB, early arrival and verification processes begins at 6:30 am and is important to avoid any delays before the actual examination commences at 8:00 am.

JAMB tweeted:

"@PeterObi, Your Excellency, I must assert that our examination is scheduled to commence at 8:00am, not 6:00 am. While verification and other clearance processes begins at 6:30am, it is imperative that candidates are afforded adequate time to settle in before the exam begins.

"Given the tendencies often observed among Nigerians to arrive late when a start time is set without space for eventuality, this structured timeline is essential to ensure that all candidates are properly prepared and can perform to the best of their abilities."

