President Bola Tinubu has approved Nigeria’s first private aviation university, the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM)

The university’s founder, Isaac Balami, expressed gratitude for the approval, saying it fulfils his dream of advancing education and aviation in Nigeria

Balami, who also runs an aviation training foundation, believes IBUAM will help develop future leaders and boost Nigeria’s position in global aviation

Abuja, FCT - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of Nigeria's first private aviation university, the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), following a decision by the Federal Executive Council.

The approval was announced by Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communications, after the council meeting on Monday, March 3.

President Tinubu has approved licenses for Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management and 10 other private varsities. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

University founder confirms approval

Engr. Isaac Balami, the founder of IBUAM and former national president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), confirmed the news.

In a post on social media platform X, Balami wrote:

“I have some good news to share. Four years ago, I had a dream. One borne out of sheer passion and determination to contribute my quota to our Nation's development, particularly in the education sector.

"Today, Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management was approved by President Tinubu. I'm so grateful to God and the amazing team behind this success story. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Why I established IBUAM - Balami

Balami, who also leads 7Star Global Hangar and Airlines, said the institution aims to place Nigeria at the forefront of global aviation education.

“I am happy to be the progenitor of such a lofty idea that not only aims at global aviation prominence but also focuses on producing the next crop of credible Nigerian leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, beyond the university, Balami’s foundation currently trains 160 young Nigerians in aviation careers.

He explained that his efforts stem from a commitment to national development and advancing Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Isaac Balami said the IBUAM aims to place Nigeria at the forefront of global aviation education. Photo credit: Isaac Balami Foundation

Balami noted that the approval of IBUAM is a milestone in expanding educational opportunities in aviation and is expected to drive broader developmental strides across Africa’s aeronautics industry.

IBUAM one of 11 newly approved private varsities

Legit.ng notes that IBUAM is one of the eleven new private universities the federal government approved provisional licences for across the country, a move that further expands Nigeria’s higher education sector.

The announcement was made by minister of education, Tunji Alausa, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on March 3.

The newly approved institutions include New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State; Eranova University, Mabushi, FCT; and Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State. Other newly approved universities are Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State; Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State; and Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State.

