The federal government, through the Ministry of Education, has approved the conversion of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) into a university

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced this on Friday, during a working visit to YABATECH, confirming that President Bola Tinubu has a reason for endorsing the move

In a statement, Dr Alausa, further shared the details about FG's key plan for technical and vocational education to enhance innovation, entrepreneurship and curb the 'Japa Syndrome'

Tinubu's govt has approved an upgrade YABATECH to University. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Why YABATECH was upgraded, education minister speaks

President Tinubu endorsed YABATECH’s transition to university as part of his administration's move to enhance vocational education and curb youth unemployment.

Dr. Alausa disclosed this to the management, staff, and students of the college during a working visit to the institution, on Friday, February 14, 2025.

“The rector said some minutes ago that the staff, students, and management of the college have been praying and fasting that it be converted to a university. Somehow, you have kind of ambushed me, but I must let you know that when I discussed the issue with President Bola Tinubu, he did not waste time in approving. I am just waiting for the memo and other necessary protocols from the appropriate quarters.

“This school is a legacy, and with over 200 staff members holding doctorate degrees in various fields, it is more than ready and fit to become a university. All the credit about this should go to the president, who loves education and is concerned about giving the best to the youths who are our future leaders,” he stated.

As reported by Vanguard, Alausa, who went around the college to inaugurate and inspect some projects, expressed satisfaction with the maintenance culture of the management that has kept most of the facilities in good shape despite their age.

Speaking further, the minister stressed that one of the reasons the Tinubu administration is focusing on technical and vocational education and adding entrepreneurship to it is to stem the Japa Syndrome.

He noted that for over three decades, Nigeria abandoned technical and vocational education and focused on producing graduates who are always after white-collar jobs, but that the focus has now changed.

“We are not taking the issue of artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, and others with levity. We know that if our youths are good at those things, they can be in Nigeria and be working for firms in many parts of the world, and they will be earning foreign exchange. That will help stem this Japa of a thing, where people would travel abroad to do menial jobs,” he stated.

Full list: Polytechnics, Colleges of Education upgraded to universities

In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria have been transformed into universities by both federal and state governments.

This move is intended to increase access to university education for citizens, according to the former NUC boss, Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

However, the national president of ASUP views these conversions as a "frivolous upgrade" that jeopardizes the future of polytechnic education in the country.

