Nigerian government led by President Tinubu has converted Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ogun State into a Federal University

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), made this known in a statement on Sunday

Established by the Ogun state government in 2005, TASUED is Nigeria’s first specialised university of education

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the adoption of Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijagun, Ogun state, as a federal university.

President Tinubu has approved Tai Solarin University of Education as a federal institution. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

TASUED becomes first federal University in Ogun

This development makes it the first federally owned tertiary institution in the Ogun East senatorial district.

The announcement was made in a statement released and signed on Sunday, March 9, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to the Ogun State Government for inviting the Federal Government to take over one of the state’s best educational assets, adding that the move honours the legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Tai Solarin.

“It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education programme in Western Nigeria, and Dr Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and instilling patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne,” Tinubu stated.

TASUED takeover: Tinubu hails Awujale of Ijebuland

Tinubu commends efforts by Ogun monarch in preventing TASUED's closure in 2012. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The President also acknowledged the role of the Awujale of Ijebuland in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment.

The transition, which requires minimal federal investment due to TASUED’s well-developed infrastructure and academic programmes, aligns with the Federal Government’s strategy to strengthen teacher education and improve instructional quality nationwide.

“With this adoption, the Federal Government now oversees three universities of education: TASUED, Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri, and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo,” the statement added.

The decision marks a significant milestone in Ogun State’s educational landscape, reinforcing the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing higher education and honouring the legacies of regional icons, the release concluded.

Source: Legit.ng