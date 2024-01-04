The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released an updated list of illegal tertiary institutions in the country

The NUC Acting Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, said the Commission has identified no fewer than 37 illegal universities operating in Nigeria

Maiyaki disclosed commission arrested some persons and got the Department of State Services (DSS) involved in the clampdown

FCT, Abuja - The National Universities Commission (NUC), has identified 37 illegal universities operating across the country.

The NUC Acting Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, said the commission has arrested some persons for operating illegal universities in Nigeria.

Maiyaki made this known while speaking with Channels Television in Abuja on Wednesday, January 3.

The NUC secretary disclosed that the Department of State Services (DSS) was involved in the clampdown on illegal institutions in the country

He urged parents to check the NUC’s website for illegal and legal varsities in Nigeria so as not to fail victims.

List of Universities in Benin, Togo Affected by Suspension of Degree Accreditation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 45 universities will be affected by the federal government's decision to suspend evaluation and accreditation for degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

The ministry of education made the decision following a report that an undercover reporter acquired a degree within six weeks from the Benin Republic.

I never attended any class, I spent N600k, undercover journalist speaks

A reporter with the Daily Nigerian Newspaper, Umar Shehu Audu, narrated how he secured a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication certificate from the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, Cotonou, Benin Republic in six weeks.

Audu said he was not issued an admission letter and doesn't know where the school is located.

FG suspends Benin Republic, Togo varsities

The federal government said it had suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from universities in Togo and Benin Republic.

The move was the government's reaction to an undercover report by an online newspaper that revealed how a Cotonou-based university issued a degree certificate to an investigative journalist within six weeks.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday, January 2, decried the situation in the two neighbouring countries. The statement was signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru for the director of press and public relations.

