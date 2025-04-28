The Federal Government has mandated WAEC and NECO to fully transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for all examinations by May/June 2026

The minister of education, Dr. Tunji Alausa revealed this and noted that WAEC and NECO will begin administering objective papers via CBT in November 2025

Alausa spoke while monitoring the ongoing UTME 2025 being conducted by JAMB in Abuja, and across the 36 states of the federation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has directed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) to adopt full Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for all their examinations by 2026.

The minister of education, Dr Tunji Alausa, says WAEC and NECO is set to adopt CBT for exams. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

The minister of education, Dr Tunji Alausa, revealed this during the monitoring of the ongoing exams alongside JAMB officials, in Bwari, Abuja, on Monday, April 28.

Recall that the 2025 UTME began on April 24, a day earlier than initially announced, at various CBT centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), which monitored the development in the FCT and its environs, reported that more than two million candidates would be writing the examination nationwide.

Minister: WAEC, NECO to begin exams via CBT this November

Like JAMB, WAEC, NECO to fully adopt CBT for exams by 2026. Photo credit: @waecnigeria, NECO

Source: Twitter

But on Monday, Alausa revealed that both the WAEC and NECO would start administering their objective papers via CBT effective November 2025, The Guardian reported.

According to him, subsequently adopting the CBT for the essay and objective components would commenced fully by May/June 2026.

”If JAMB can successfully conduct CBT exams for more than 2.2 million candidates, WAEC and NECO can do the same.

“We are going to get WAEC and NECO to also start their objective exam on CBT.

“By 2026 exams which will come up in May/June, both the objectives and the essay will be fully on CBT. That is how we can eliminate exam malpractices.”

Alausa also disclosed that a committee is currently reviewing examination standards nationwide, with recommendations expected next month.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has clarified that the 2025 UTME officially starts at 8am nationwide, not 6am as widely alleged.

The Board gave this clarification after Peter Obi criticised JAMB for allegedly scheduling exams too early, leading to student hardships and unnecessary trauma.

JAMB maintained that only verification processes start at 6:30am to ensure the smooth commencement of the examination by 8am.

Source: Legit.ng