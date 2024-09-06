Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Federal Government has clarified that there are is no age restriction for sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, speaks on age limit for secondary school leaving certificate exams. Photo credit: Dr. Tanko Sununu

Source: Facebook

Age limit for WAEC, NECO: FG's stance disclosed

Contrary to recent reports suggesting a minimum age of 18 years, the government explained that it only restricted the age for sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and entry into the university to 18 years beginning from 2025.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, made the clarification in Abuja on Friday while briefing journalists on activities to herald the 2024 World Literacy Day with the theme: “Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace.”

Sununu said;

“As regards this matter, we have made ourselves clear in different fora. But the issue kept recurring here and there. Actually, nobody among the two of us, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, nor the Minister of State, stated anything about the age limit for WAEC, NECO or NABTEB.

“People just pick up some remarks the Minister made, misinterpreted the statements to imply that age restriction has been placed for WAEC and NECO examinations.

“What we have been mentioning in the past was the entry age for University, candidates sitting for the UTME. We have made this clear several times, and this is in line with the National Policy on Education.

“The document stated that a child is expected to enter Primary School at six years, and he’s expected to spend six years in that school making it 12 years, three years each in junior and senior secondary schools, making it 18 years. That’s what is contained in the National Policy on Education document,” added.

Read more about the age limit for admission here:

Atiku reacts to policy on age limit for tertiary admission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to federal government policy on the age limit for sitting WAEC and NECO.

The former vice president said the policy belongs in the Stone Age and should be condemned by everyone.

Atiku added that the policy shows how the “Tinubu government behaves like a lost sailor on a high sea".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng