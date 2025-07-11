The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has dispelled rumours surrounding the recent reduction in visa validity, stressing that the move was not politically motivated

Officials explained that the changes are part of a global security review aimed at reinforcing U.S. immigration protocols

The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to working with Nigeria to ensure secure and beneficial travel between the two nations

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has clarified that the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas was not influenced by political or diplomatic factors.

In a statement issued on X on 11 July, the U.S. Mission Nigeria stated:

U.S. Embassy Clarifies Visa Validity Reduction for Nigeria. Photo credit: USinNigeria/X

Source: Twitter

“The U.S. Mission Nigeria wishes to address misconceptions about the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas in Nigeria and other countries. This reduction is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS.”

Reduction driven by global security benchmarks

According to the mission, the decision is part of a broader international evaluation of visa use, involving technical and security standards designed to uphold the integrity of the United States’ immigration system.

The embassy reaffirmed that the adjustment in visa duration was rooted in safeguarding measures rather than diplomatic developments.

Commitment to Nigerian partnership

The statement went on to underscore the strength of the U.S.–Nigeria bilateral relationship, noting a continued commitment to collaboration.

“We value our longstanding partnership with Nigeria and remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet those criteria and benchmarks, thereby ensuring safe, lawful, and mutually beneficial travel between our nations.”

This clarification comes amid public speculation over the motivations behind the visa changes, which have sparked concerns among travellers and stakeholders in Nigeria. The embassy’s remarks are aimed at dispelling rumours and reinforcing transparency in U.S. immigration policies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng