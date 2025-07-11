Air Peace has announced a 12-hour suspension of flights to and from Lagos on Saturday, July 12, 2025, due to movement restrictions

The suspension will last from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with regular flight operations resuming at 4:00 p.m. on the same day

The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers affected by the disruption

Due to the state's local government elections, Nigerian airline Air Peace has said that it will halt all flights into and out of Lagos for 12 hours on Saturday, July 12th.

Inbound and outgoing flights will be suspended from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., the airline announced in a statement published on X.

“We wish to inform our esteemed customers and the general public that there will be no scheduled flight operations into and out of Lagos on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m,” the statement reads.

“This is due to the Lagos Local Government Elections and the movement restrictions across all roads and waterways in Lagos State, as announced by the Lagos State Police Command.

“Regular flight operations to and from Lagos will resume at 4pm on the same day, in line with our scheduled services.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause our valued passengers whose travel plans are affected.”

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force had earlier told SaharaReporters that on Saturday, July 12, due to the local government elections, there will be no movement in the South-West state.

The movement limitation was to start early in the morning, it was revealed.

The command claimed in a statement that the "total restriction of vehicular movement throughout Lagos State" will be in effect "from 3 am on Saturday, 12th July, 2025 till 3 pm of the same Saturday, 12th July, 2025."

Nonetheless, the movement restriction did not apply to certain groups of people.

AAC's Lagos State chapter had expressed grave concerns about the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission's (LASIEC) preparations and behavior in the run-up to the local government elections.

AAC State Secretary Jegede Kehinde released a statement on Tuesday accusing LASIEC of undermining democratic procedures, denying candidates the right to vote, and failing to maintain openness and inclusivity in the run-up to the elections.

Kehinde criticised LASIEC’s chairman and board for their handling of the electoral process.

“Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission LASIEC must have known that the local government election is not a joke, as we are seriously looking for a government that will be impacted positively by people at the grassroots,” he said.

