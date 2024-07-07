The European Union(EU), has awarded 142 Nigerian students postgraduate scholarships in top European universities in the 2024-2025 academic session

The scholarship is the Erasmus Mundus scholarship and it is funded by the EU for Master’s or Doctoral level programmes

Nigeria has retained its number one spot among beneficiaries of the EU postgraduate scholarships in Africa for the sixth year

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 142 Nigerian students have been offered Erasmus postgraduate scholarships in top European universities in the 2024-2025 academic session.

The European Union(EU)Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi, described Nigerian students as outstanding.

The Nigerians were awarded the scholarship under the EU’s flagship educational programme, Erasmus+. Photo credit: @EUinNigeria

As reported by Business Day, the Nigerians were awarded the scholarship under the EU’s flagship educational programme, Erasmus+.

What's meaning Erasmus scholarships?

The Erasmus Mundus scholarship is awarded to students selected for attending one of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Programmes at the Master’s or Doctoral level.

Ispi made this known at the Erasmus+ Scholarship Pre-departure Orientation event in Abuja on Thursday, July 4.

According to Ispi, Nigeria has retained its number one in Africa for the sixth year, which shows that Nigerian students are among the best.

“Nigeria is the top country in Africa with the highest number of awardees this year and it is one of the top five in the world together with countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

“This once again shows that Nigeria is a country with great talents and we are very proud as the European Union that we can contribute not only to further development of that skill but to contribute through that to the development of Nigeria itself.”

The EU in Nigeria, shared video of the event via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@EUinNigeria

