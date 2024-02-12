A young man's dream of studying abroad on scholarship hangs in the balance after he graduated from a public university with a second class lower

While maintaining that he is not dull, he blamed his degree result on his hustle in school and frustrations from wicked lecturers but is seeking answers if he can land scholarships with a 2.2

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a recipient of $ 1 million in scholarships in four continents and lecturer at the University of British Columbia in Canada gives answers to the youth's question

Graduate with 2.2 on landing abroad scholarships:

"Good afternoon Legit. Please hide my ID. I am the first child in a family of six from the South Eastern part of Nigeria and trained myself through school.

"It has always been my dream of furthering my studies abroad on scholarship but unfortunately, I graduated from the university with a third class.

"This is partly due to me combining my side hustle of printing business with school work and no thanks to those wicked lecturers.

"Someone told me it is still possible to study abroad with my result but I want you to help me confirm if it is possible this year.

"I want to know early before I start applying to schools. Thank you."

About scholarship expert Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi

Dr. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a native of Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State, Nigeria, holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany.

In 2020, Dr. Igbalajobi founded Scholarships Cafe, an EdTech platform empowering students to discover and apply for scholarships while assisting institutions in recruitment. He was recently appointed the Chancellor of Western Pinnacle University, a distance-learning University in Canada.

Possibility of getting scholarships with 2.2

It is possible to get fully-funded scholarships to study in the United Kingdom and the United States but not Canada.

Position yourself for foreign scholarships

Don't let your 2.2 or 3rd-class degree limit you. Pursue a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) or Master's program in your home country.

Many individuals with a 2.2 in their undergraduate degree have successfully completed a higher degree with good grades, leading to multiple scholarship opportunities abroad.

Build a strong research portfolio

Enhance your research experience. Building a strong and substantial research portfolio can significantly enhance your scholarship prospects.

Take GRE or GMAT

Consider taking standardized exams such as the GRE or GMAT.

These exams can provide an additional measure of your academic abilities and may positively impact your scholarship applications.

See professor's acceptance

Seek a professor's acceptance. Some Principal Investigators (PIs) may be willing to overlook a lower CGPA if you possess relevant hands-on experience and secure a professor's acceptance.

Consider publishing an academic paper

Publish a peer-reviewed paper or article. This could serve as a writing sample that justifies that you understand the rudiments of academic writing.

Be on the lookout

Be on the lookout for scholarships that would not put so much focus on CGPA. e.g SI scholarships, CSC (China), and the Australian Awards.

Scholarships for 2.2 or third class graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported three foreign scholarship opportunities for graduates with 2.2 or third class.

The Australia Awards Scholarship stands as one of the most generous scholarships offered by Australia.

Its primary objective is to foster the development of Africa by affording 1,000 eligible African students, including Nigerians, the opportunity to access top-tier education and training.

The Australia Award Scholarship program comprises two distinct categories: the Australian Awards Scholarships for master's degree studies and the Australia Awards Short Courses designed for brief yet intensive professional training courses with a focus on development.

