The University of Glasgow, Scotland, is inviting interested persons to apply for its fully-funded masters scholarship

The scholarship opportunity is opened to international students from partner universities, including UNILAG and the University of Ibadan

The university said on its website that 15 international students will receive a full tuition waiver for taught masters degree programme

Nigerians who are alumni of UNILAG and the University of Ibadan can apply for the University of Glasgow African Partners Award scholarship.

The scholarship is taken at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and it offers a full tuition waiver for those selected.

UI and UNILAG graduates can apply.

Source: Getty Images

In a post made on the website of the University of Glasgow, the school said 15 students stand to benefit in this year's edition of the scholarship.

Scholarships at the University of Glasgow

Part of the information reads:

"The University of Glasgow African Partners Awards aims to support high-achieving students from across Africa in their journey to become Future World Changers. We are looking for students who wish to undertake Masters level study, to further develop their knowledge and skills, in order to positively contribute to their community in the future."

The school says interested masters students must be from Africa and residents of an African country to qualify.

The school wrote that the qualifying students must:

"Demonstrate academic excellence and achieve grades equivalent to a UK 1st Class Honours; and be able to demonstrate a clear career and/or development plan that will be supported by Masters level study."

UI, UNILAG graduates qualified to apply

The school listed partner universities in Africa and said only students graduating from those schools are qualified to apply. The University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan are on the list.

To apply for the scholarship, students must fill out their information on the application portal before by March 31, 2024.

