The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has shifted the deadline for submission of applications for vacancies in the Federal Civil Service to Monday, March 17

Legit.ng reports that the extension replaces the initial deadline of March 10, as earlier advertised in national dailies and on the FCSC website (www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng)

Professor Tunji Olaopa, FCSC chairman, announced the extension on Monday, March 10, in a statement issued by Taiwo Hassan, FCSC spokesperson

Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is still accepting applications for vacancies in the civil service.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, authorities extended the deadline for Federal Civil Service Commission application recruitment, with Monday, March 17 now the new final application date.

The Punch noted the new update in a report on Monday, March 10.

Legit.ng reports that the application was supposed to close today, Monday, March 10, but interested Nigerians have now been given a grace.

Professor Tunji Olaopa, the chairman of the FCSC, confirmed the extension through a statement issued by Taiwo Hassan, the commission's spokesman.

Olaopa said:

“The FCSC urged qualified Nigerians to take advantage of the extended deadline and apply for available positions. The commission also reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

“Qualified Nigerians are urged to take advantage of this extension and apply for the available vacancies.

“The Commission assures applicants of a merit-driven and transparent recruitment process."

'Tinubu committed to tackling unemployment' — Minister

Meanwhile, Muhammed Dingyadi, the minister of labour, employment and productivity, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to addressing unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria, with job creation being a key priority area of the president’s 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

As of 2023, the total unemployed population in Nigeria was estimated at around 2.3 million. This increased from the preceding year, when around 2.9 million people were not in any form of employment. In 2019, a peak of over 7.8 million people was achieved, considering the period observed.

Dingyadi said, as quoted by The Punch:

“The president is committed to not only tackling the symptoms of joblessness but also addressing its root causes by fostering a culture of skill development, innovation, and sustainability.

"Of course, you know that job creation is key among the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope agenda of the president.

“We cannot pretend about the fact that youth unemployment remains high, and millions of capable Nigerians face barriers to achieving their full potential. We already have a roadmap for the future of work in Nigeria."

