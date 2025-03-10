The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the date for the commencement date of the 2025 Direct Entry forms

The examination board disclosed that the sale of Direct Entry forms will begin on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said DE registration can only be done at the JAMB Professional Registration Centre (PRC)

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will commence the sale of Direct Entry forms to candidates from Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said this registration process is crucial for individuals who possess degrees, diplomas, or A-level certificates and wish to advance their education at their preferred universities.

As reported by Vanguard, Benjamin made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 10, 2025.

He stated that DE registration can only be done at the JAMB Professional Registration Centre (PRC)

"The initiation of the DE sales follows the successful conclusion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME application sales, which ended on Saturday, March 8, 2025. During this period, JAMB recorded a total of 2,030,627 registrations for the 2025 UTME, along with 200,115 for the Mock-UTME and 630 applications for the trial mock."

The JAMB spokesperson said a special committee will verify the results submitted by the DE candidates.

He warned candidates that fraudulent results would lead to prosecution.

“JAMB has emphasized the importance of adhering to all entry requirements, warning that serious penalties will be imposed on applications containing false declarations. A special committee will verify all submitted Advanced A Level Qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution.

“Additionally, institutions are encouraged to directly verify certificates before considering admissions. Registration can only be done at the JAMB Professional Registration Centre (PRC)”

