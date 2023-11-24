Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian students now have access to a variety of scholarships to study in the diaspora. These scholarships offer financial support for intending students.

Legit.ng writes on the top 6 coveted scholarship opportunities Nigerians can put in for.

There are scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education in various fields. Photo credit: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

1) Scholarship opportunity in France

The Embassy of France is accepting applications from interested Nigerians who want to study for Masters in eligible programmes in the European nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng understands that a Higher National Diploma (HND) is accepted for the programmes.

Applications opened on Monday, November 6, and will close on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The scholarship caters for transportation, a monthly allowance, guidance to find affordable student housing, healthcare coverage throughout the studentship, visa fees, and national tuition fees in a public university.

2) EU opens 2024 scholarship application

The European Union (EU) delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS announced the beginning of the application phase for the Erasmus+ Postgraduate Scholarship Programme for 2024.

The programme allows Nigerians to pursue Masters and Ph.D. degree programmes in European countries fully funded and paid for by the EU.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria ECOWAS, Samuels Isopi, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

He said the scholarship programme offers an opportunity for Nigerians seeking to advance their academic goals in Europe.

3) Austria invites Nigerians to apply for scholarship

The Institute of Science and Technology Austria(ISTA) is offering Nigerians and other international students a lifetime opportunity to move and study in Europe in 2024. According to ISTA, the 2024 call for PhD students is open for Bachelor's and Master's degree holders.

ISTA welcomes students with different academic backgrounds who can bring their skills and experiences to the scientific setting.

Students with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree are encouraged to apply.

4) Netherlands invites Nigerians for scholarship

Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands has opened its door to students from the African continent to pursue their Master’s degree for a fully-funded scholarship.

According to the institution, the scholarship is called the Africa Scholarship Programme (ASP). It is targeted at talented and motivated students to support capacity building in Africa.

5) Australian universities with scholarships for Nigerians

A researcher and scholarship consultant, Sylvie Watikum, has given hope to Nigerian citizens who want to study abroad and on scholarship.

Watikum said there are 14 universities in Australia with no application fees for admissions.

According to her, the universities will provide scholarships to international students in 2024.

6) UK invites Nigerians to apply for scholarship

Students from Nigeria and 14 other countries have been invited to apply for GREAT Scholarships ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

The scholarship offers Nigerian students and others the opportunity to have £10,000 towards their tuition fees for a wide range of one-year taught postgraduate courses.

Legit.ng gathered that each scholarship is jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council with participating UK higher education institutions.

There are 210 scholarships offered by 71 universities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Don’t migrate to Canada”: FG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government sent a message to Nigerians especially youths seeking greener pastures in foreign lands.

The chairman/chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, warned Nigerians against travelling abroad without proper documentation.

Dabiri-Erewa gave this advice on Thursday, November 23, 2023, when she visited some stranded Nigerians who violated Canada's immigration laws.

Source: Legit.ng