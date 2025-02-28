Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, February 28, congratulated Muslim adherents in Nigeria and worldwide as they begin the holy month of Ramadan 2025.

In his statement obtained by Legit.ng, Tinubu said his administration is "profoundly grateful" to God for granting Muslims the grace to witness the commencement of the holy month.

President Tinubu said:

"Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity. It is a season of spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, and empathy for the less fortunate.

"I urge all Muslims observing the fast to embrace the profound lessons of piety, humility, and selflessness that this holy month embodies. Let us use this period to strengthen our bonds with Allah and one another, fostering unity and peace in our communities."

Furthermore, Tinubu said Ramadan 2025 holds special significance as "it coincides with a period of renewed hope and progress for our nation".

He said:

"Our administration's bold and transformative policies are beginning to yield positive results, as evidenced by the gradual stabilisation of our economy. The Gross Domestic Product for the last quarter of 2024 showed a marked improvement over the same period in 2023. The once-soaring prices of essential food items are now downward, providing much-needed relief to our fasting population and all Nigerians. The exchange rate is stabilising, and fuel prices are declining, signalling a brighter future."

President Tinubu said as the wet season approaches, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remain steadfast in boosting agricultural productivity.

Tinubu said:

"We are determined to enhance food production and ensure self-sufficiency and food security for all Nigerians through targeted input support, mechanisation, and innovative farming initiatives. Our resolve to build a resilient and prosperous nation remains unwavering."

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to join hands in prayer and action for Nigeria's continued growth and development.

Ramadan: 'Pray for Nigeria,' Tinubu to citizens

Also, the president urged Nigerians to fervently seek God's guidance and protection for the country, adding that citizens should always work towards peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

The 72-year-old concluded:

"I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Muslims observing Ramadan for a month filled with joy, peace, and spiritual renewal. May the blessings of this holy month illuminate our hearts and homes, and may we emerge from it as better individuals and a stronger nation."

Astronomer speaks on Ramadan 2025 start date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that astronomer and visionary expert, Abdullah Al-Khudairi, said astronomically, the first day of Ramadan 2025 in Saudi Arabia is Saturday, March 1.

It is expected that the weather will be cloudy today, February 28, during the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.

With the confirmation from the expert, millions of Muslims in Saudi Arabia will begin fasting from sunrise to sunset each day.

