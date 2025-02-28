The Bauchi State government has ordered a five-week closure of all schools during Ramadan, starting February 26, 2025

Critics argue the extended break disrupts academic schedules, particularly for students preparing for external exams, and undermines religious inclusivity

The decision has also raised concerns about Bauchi’s already poor educational outcomes, as the state leads in the number of children deprived of education

The Bauchi State government has announced a five-week closure of all nursery, primary, and secondary schools to observe the Ramadan fasting period, a decision that has drawn criticism from private school owners, particularly those affiliated with Christian faith-based institutions.

According to the directive, schools will shut down from February 26, 2025, and resume on April 5, following the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Students' schedules affected by new changes

The move, part of the state’s academic calendar for the 2024/2025 session, has sparked debates over its impact on students’ education and religious inclusivity.

The academic calendar reveals that the second term is divided into two phases: the first running from January 5 to February 28, followed by a five-week break from March 1 to April 5, and the final phase from April 6 to April 29.

While the government insists the decision was made after consultations with stakeholders, including religious leaders, private school owners argue that the extended closure disproportionately affects students preparing for external examinations like WAEC, NECO, and JAMB.

Christian schools express opposition to 'forced' holiday

A coalition of Christian-faith-based schools has opposed the directive, citing concerns over disrupted academic schedules and the potential erosion of students’ moral and educational preparedness.

In a letter to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the group, led by Musa Bogoro Zakka, former Chairman of Private School Owners in Bauchi, called for intervention.

“The proposed calendar will surely damage the morals of students who are expected to return and start writing examinations,” the letter stated.

The group also warned that the closure could strain interfaith relations, as it forces all students, regardless of religious affiliation, to comply with a Ramadan-related break.

Despite claims by the state government that CAN was consulted during the planning process, Abraham Damina, the CAN chairman in Bauchi, denied any involvement.

“I was not consulted, neither was CAN consulted. Nobody from the state government reached out to me,” he told SaharaReporters.

Meanwhile, Musa Hardo, Chairman of Private School Owners in Bauchi, defended the decision, stating that the calendar was designed to accommodate all religious observances, including Christmas breaks.

The state government has also issued warnings to private schools, threatening sanctions for non-compliance. A circular from the Ministry of Education instructed local task forces to report any schools that fail to adhere to the closure mandate.

This has further fueled tensions, as critics argue that the policy exacerbates Bauchi’s already poor educational outcomes.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Bauchi has the highest percentage of children deprived of education in Nigeria, with 54% of its youth failing to achieve basic educational attainment.

Sultanate council announces date for moon sighting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultanate Council of Sokoto had urged Muslims in Nigeria to look for the new moon of Ramadan on Friday, February 28, 2025, which corresponds to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1446AH in the Islamic calendar.

This announcement was made in an official statement released on Thursday by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

