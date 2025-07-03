Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai has passed away at 61 after a prolonged illness

The legendary goalkeeper played in two World Cups, won AFCON in 1994, and earned 65 caps for Nigeria

Fans and football bodies have paid tribute to “Dodo Mayana” across social media and beyond

Nigeria is mourning the loss of one of its greatest football legends, Peter Rufai, popularly known as Dodo Mayana, who passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the age of 61 after battling a prolonged illness.

Rufai was more than just a goalkeeper; he was a symbol of pride, resilience, and excellence in Nigerian football.

With a career that spanned two decades, the 61-year-old goalie guarded the posts for clubs across Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain before leaving his unforgettable mark on the Nigerian national team, Vanguard reports.

Yet, Rufai's passing stands on its own, marking the end of an era for a generation of fans who grew up watching the golden age of Nigerian football.

A legacy etched in glory

According to the Daily Post, Peter Rufai made 65 appearances for the Super Eagles between 1983 and 1998, commanding respect and admiration as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper during its most memorable era.

He was part of the legendary squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1994, and also represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups, in USA ’94 and France ’98.

Rufai’s performances between the goalpost were marked by calm authority, sharp reflexes, and leadership.

He was not just a player, he was a rallying force for the Super Eagles team.

Beyond his on-pitch brilliance, Rufai was known for his gentlemanly character and professionalism, traits that endeared him to fans, teammates, and coaches alike.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) paid tribute with a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter):

"Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion. Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai."

Nigerians pay tribute to a fallen hero

News of Rufai’s passing has triggered an emotional wave across social media, with Nigerians from all walks of life paying tribute to the man who stood tall for the nation.

Mr Nigerian Football wrote:

“My father told me stories about him at the World Cup. Stories I’ll pass onto my children. Rest in peace, Dodo Mayana 🦅💔.”

Another added:

“RIP Peter Rufai. A Nigerian football legend 💔 🕊️ 🦅 🇳🇬”

Another grieving fan posted:

“Tunisia 94 was my first interaction with football. In that tournament, I thought his first name was Keeper, so I called him Keeper Rufai. I was only 8 then. I’m sure I wasn’t alone.”

