A lady whose father died in the tragic Air India crash on June 12 has accused the airline of being responsible for the disaster

Speaking to a reporter, the heartbroken lady questioned what her father's fault was and rubbished the compensation offer from the airline

The bereaved lady wants Air India to take Rs. 2 crore (N357 million) and return her deceased father to her alive

Falguni, a lady, has slammed Air India over the ill-fated flight 171 crash that claimed the lives of more than 250 people.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British man, is the only survivor of the crash.

A lady accuses Air India of being responsible for the crash.

Source: Getty Images

Falguni, who spoke to India Today's correspondent Preeti Choudhry, mourned her dad's death tearfully.

She lamented that the airline can't buy her and her family a peaceful sleep, wondering why they didn't check the plane properly before it took off.

In a video, she accused Air India of being responsible for the crash, adding that her family can't be bought with the compensation payout.

She tearfully offered to give the airline Rs. 2 crore (N357 million) if they could return her dad alive. In her words:

"What was my father's fault?

"You can't buy us a peaceful sleep.

"I will give you Rs. 2 crore (N357 million), bring me my father back.

"Why didn't Air India check before? It's their fault.

"They can't buy us with Rs. 2 crore compensation.

"I will give you money, you will bring my parent back.

"You can buy everything but not parent's love."

A lady blames Air India for the death of her father.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the sad video below:

Falguni's outburst elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's outburst below:

@AmanChowdhury888 said:

"Heartbreaking... My deepest sympathies to the bereaved families.

"I've lost an uncle, the only Bangladeshi in the Charkri dadri mid-air incident... He too was a gem of a man."

@sow9619 said:

"Oh god! Please no one should face this?? Getting burnt to death is the worst. Can’t imagine those young kids. I am in tears thinking about it. I was just hoping that probably it was a sudden death or something, that they escaped pain. But it doesn’t look like. God please show some mercy. "

@ektakapoor1 said:

"Listening her i really have tears in my eyes...she needs lot of strength to come out of this tragedy...

"I can see the reporter too can feel her so much pain..."

@ангелХранитель-к8ц said:

"I am crying, the pain of this woman speaks volumes… When the greed of the air companies will end? lives lost for the greed and lack of care, heartbreaking. An honorable daughter of her father, stood up for his memory and lost life."

@arpitham8104 said:

"Feel so bad for those pilots..they know exactly what was happening but they can’t do anything though they want to save all those passengers."

@Rrjs77 said:

"True Only Parents can give Unconditional love.

"Pain of losing them -irreplaceable loss."

@LalithaYerra said:

"What she said is absolutely right ✅️ they cant get back her parents now !!"

Man whose dad died in crash gets donations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man whose father died in the Air India plane crash had received over N14 million in donations from kind people.

Kirit Patel was one of the 242 occupants of the Boeing Dreamliner that went down at a medical college and killed other people on the ground.

After his death, his son, Umang, was thrown into mourning, and he had to fly to India to identify his father's remains.

