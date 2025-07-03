A man who witnessed the plane crash that happened in India has painfully described what he saw

According to the man, he thought what happened in the area was a bomb blast, but he later realised it was a plane crash

The man who said he was scared said he saw black smoke in the sky the moment the airplane went into flames

More people who witnessed the Air India plane crash are coming out to share what they saw when the air tragedy happened at Ahmedabad.

Three more people who witnessed the scene of the plane crash described what they saw to a reporter.

Vinod and Solanki witnessed the scene of the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: YouTube/AFP and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video posted on YouTube by AFP, the eyewitnesses said what happened was devastating and a total disaster.

According to one of them, he was initially thinking that what happened was a bomb blast.

Man shares what he saw in the sky after plane crash

According to the man identified as Vinod, he saw a plume of smoke in the sky, but later, he realised it was a plane that had crashed.

Vinod said:

"I was scared! What happened? Was it a bomb blast? Then when I saw it there, we saw it was a plane. There was black smoke everywhere. It was plumes of smoke. The sky was only black. That's how much smoke were there. Eyes were burning."

Also speaking, another eyewitness, identified as Bharat M Solanki, said he saw dead bodies and body parts when he got there.

He said many of the bodies he saw were burned beyond recognition.

His words:

When we went there, we saw dead bodies everywhere. They were in pieces, fully burnt. From the doctors house, we got people alive. And we kept using 108 (ambulance services) to get them out. We didn't think anybody would be alive. Everywhere just bodies, body parts. Bodies were fully burnt. Some didn't have legs or foreheads. It was all totally burnt. It was like coal."

Sona, a woman who said her sister works in the doctor's hostel, noted that the place was badly affected and many people were injured, while others died.

She said:

"Nobody (in the hostel) knew. My sister and daughter (who work in the hostel) told everyone there is fire. They kept saying there is a fire, there is a fire. My sister ran to safety but she went back to get everyone else. The flight just crash, the hostel was destroyed. So many doctors were injured, so many died."

At least 270 people died in the Air India plane crash, including 241 on board the Boeing Dreamliner, while others were killed on the ground.

Only one person named Vishwash Ramesh, a British national, survived the incident.

Sona said her sister worked at the hostel where the plane crashed. Photo credit: YouTube/AFP and Getty Images/PUNIT PARANJPE .

Children who lost their father in plane crash get support

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two children of an Indian family have received help from the general public after their father died in the Air India plane crash.

The children's father, Arjun Patoliya, was one of the victims of the crash that happened in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Before their father's death, which left them completely without parents, their mother had died from cancer a week earlier.

