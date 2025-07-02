The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will set the 2025 admission cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics on July 8, 2025

JAMB said the admission benchmarks will be determined during this year’s policy meeting, scheduled to hold at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, also confirmed that the top scorers in the 2025 UTME would also be announced during the event

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the 2025 admission cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics will be announced on Tuesday, July 8.

JAMB set to determine 2025 admission cut-off marks and announce top UTME scorers. Image of JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede for illustration purposes. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB maintained that this decision would be reached at the annual policy meeting scheduled to take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, confirmed this in a statement shared on Wednesday, July 2, via its official X handle.

“The 2025 Policy Meeting holds on 8th July, 2025 at Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The policy meeting is the gathering of stakeholders where policy guidelines and other relevant regulations on admission are discussed and ratified for the next academic year.

“Please note that attendance is strictly by invitation, however you can follow us on our social media handles for live coverage,” the statement read.

Nigerians react as AMB sets date to determine 2025 admission cut-off marks. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Twitter

According to JAMB, the meeting brings together important players in the education sector, including heads of tertiary institutions.

JAMB said it will also decide the minimum UTME scores, also known as cut-off marks, for admission into higher institutions.

Continuing, JAMB said it will also use the event to work with vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts on admission guidelines and timelines, including deadlines for registration and application.

The top scorers in the 2025 UTME would also be announced during the event.

Nigerians react as JAMB speaks on 2025 admission cut-off marks

Following JAMB's announcement, many took to the comment section on X and reacted. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@fearlordsagauu tweeted:

"Please, when will the portal open for uploading O’Level results for the 2025/2026 admission? Thank you."

@BKhelpai48767 tweeted:

"@JAMBHQ please we without our sim cards, how are we going to accept our admissions if given??"

@DrGG01176429

"Please @JAMBHQ we using 9mobile sim needs serious attention because I heard we are accepting admission with our sim and 9mobile network has stopped work."

Read more about JAMB, UTME here:

JAMB: New universities UTME candidates can choose

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced admission process into newly established universities.

The examination board said there are new universities across the country that UTME candidates can apply to for admission.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, gave a breakdown of the admission process to the newly established universities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng