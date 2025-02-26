It is a universal belief that life is just a journey and how one traverses it is what matters; Hamad Nofisat, following this philosophy, graduated with first-class honours

Nofisat, alongside 105 other students, made first-class honours from the famous University of Lagos (UNILAG) in the 2023/2024 academic session

Nofisat, who wrote her name in gold being one of the glorious Amazons who changed the narratives of the institution with outstanding academic feat exclusively told Legit.ng that she traversed through complex challenges

Yaba, Lagos state - Defying her humble background, Hamad Nofisat strived hard, emerging as a first-class accounting graduate at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) during the institution’s recently-held 55th convocation ceremonies.

The budding finance expert shone at the prestigious tertiary institution, graduating with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.68.

Scholar Hamad Nofisat targeted first-class at the university and she achieved it. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Against the backdrop of her feats, Legit.ng spoke exclusively with Nofisat, 24, who commented about her motivation, challenges, and time management skills.

Education: Secrets of academic success

Distinct reasons motivate people to pursue their field of study. Nofisat shared how she stayed focused throughout her programme.

The brilliant lady told Legit.ng:

“In my secondary school days at Tomia Community Senior Secondary School, Alagbado, I was good in financial accounting, and my teachers were always encouraging me to pursue a course in the field. Also, I grew up hearing the kind of "awe" attached to the name "Chartered Accountant." Hence, the need to make myself awe-inspiring.

“I stayed focused throughout my programme by telling myself, 'No other class, other than first-class, was an option'. That's more than motivating.”

Students often face issues such as difficulty understanding complex topics, time management, peer pressure, bullying, and dealing with high expectations from parents and teachers. They may also struggle with personal issues, health problems, or balancing schoolwork with extracurricular activities.

Quizzed on if she faced any noticeable challenges during her studies and how you overcame them, Nofisat replied:

“There are quite a number of noticeable challenges I faced during my studies. One most noticeable was getting an E in a 3-unit course in year 3. I had never even had a C before.”

On how she overcame this challenge, she initially took a break “to overcome any form of sadness or other insecure thoughts”. Then, she tried to find the reason for this—which she said she did.

“After, I picked myself up, remembered my focus line, and then prepared not to let such thing repeat itself,” she said.

Students in Lagos university. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan

Furthermore, the scholar shared some tips to balance academics and extracurricular activities.

She said:

“I try to set my priorities right. Some things are required, but not right now. Some are urgent. I learned the end goal of these activities.

“The end goal of my academic responsibilities and time limits have always been clear, thus, I plan myself accordingly.”

