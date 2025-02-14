An undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has sent social media users into a frenzy because of her conduct when a lecturer video-bombed her

The female student of the institution set her camera somewhere at the faculty of management science and was making a video when a lecturer appeared

Many people found her caption of the video amusing as people hailed her conduct and threw shades at the viral UNIZIK female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious

A female student of UNILAG has become a viral sensation on TikTok over a video she released which featured a lecturer named Mr Busayo.

In the clip, she was making a video at the faculty of management sciences when Mr Busayo appeared on the scene as he walked past her.

A UNILAG lecturer Mr Busayo walked past a female student who was making a video on campus. Photo Credit: @love.not.loveth

Without hesitation, the young lady, identified as @love.not.loveth on TikTok, acknowledged his presence with a bow as Mr Busayo stopped briefly to look into her camera before leaving the scene.

The UNILAG student aimed a dig at UNIZIK with her caption of the video.

"POV: them never born you well make you UNIZIK your lecturer for UNILAG," she captioned her video.

She added, "I want to graduate please."

The UNILAG student's video is unconnected to the viral incident at UNIZIK involving a lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye and a female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

Watch her video below:

UNILAG student-lecturer moment stirs reactions

Kira said:

"Na so. No be this same school student and lecturer fight for class last year?"

1997👿👏 said:

"Nor be the school Dey at fault 😂them nor train the girl way to respect her elders."

_.Mi.Mi_🤎 said:

"Uniben toooooo... if you try it, just go home and never come back."

Moboluwaji🌹🤍 said:

"Abi make you try am for OAU, you wil definitely pass that lecturer’s course but if you don’t fail other courses make I know Wetin sup."

HUN_TXR🎭 said:

"You go think say na play until you see carryover for course wey you no do."

MONNIE🦍❤️‍🩹 said:

"This is the realest reaction to a lecturer entering your video!!!"

eseismyname said:

"At least your lecturer did not UNIZIK you too."

JulyCrush said:

"The fact that you literally turned the school to a VERB and we all got it."

UNIJOS student making video on campus trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student of UNIJOS had gone viral owing to her reaction when lecturers walked past her while she was making a video on campus.

The lady had positioned her camera and started recording when the lecturers appeared on the scene and they seemed to interrupt her.

She politely waited for them to pass before she resumed her recording, merely smiling in reaction. The student also greeted the men who said something before passing.

Source: Legit.ng