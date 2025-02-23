A first-class graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Adebukola Yusuf, celebrated as she bagged a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management

The young lady shared a video from the convocation ceremony, where she was called to receive her prize and awards

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady for her successful academic accomplishment

A graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Adebukola Yusuf, listed her achievements as she graduated with a first-class degree.

The lady, who sells aesthetic products, graduated from the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.82.

FUOYE first class graduate shows off wards. Photo: @pulchritude_aesthetics

Source: TikTok

In a video by @pulchritude_aesthetics on TikTok, the lady showed when she received her awards during her school’s convocation.

First class graduate lists achievements

Adebukola revealed that she emerged as the best-graduating student in the faculty of Agriculture and her department.

She said:

“First-Class Graduate(4.82 CGPA). Wrote four 5.0 GPA during my academic year, best Graduating Student in faculty of Agriculture, best graduating student in the department of hospitality and tourism management, ranked Among the Top 5 Best Graduating Students, Federal University Oye Ekiti. maintained a First-Class CGPA from 100 level to 500 Level

“University's Prize for First class, Chancellor's Prize for First Class, Best graduating student in leisure and Tourism Management Federal Polytechnic Ede osun state 2018 (3.88 of 4.00 CGPA), Bagged two degrees being the best graduating student, Top-Tier Internships, Awards and Honours, Executed Successful Excursions for the department

“Served as the Tour Director 2023/2024. Served as the class governor throughout my National diploma days. Held Other Leadership Positions. Grateful to God for this successful milestone. YUSUF SHIFAU ADEBUKOLA Bsc. Hospitality and tourism management. God did it!”

Watch her video below:

Reaction trails first class graduate’s achievement

@Nikky Scents Hub said:

"Congratulations. Seeing you combine Business, Politics, and Academics together and still graduating with A first class makes me so happy and proud. Congratulations Once Again..Manifesting This."

ZIYAHDAH said:

"Congratulations. Wanna also be the best graduating student in my set/I pray Allah make it easy for me and everyone out there trying too.."

@Suzzy white said:

"Just Waow cos am speechless I can’t but imagine the commitment behind this milestone."

kam_kam093 said:

"Congratulations. See goosebumps as I dey read am. Girllllllll I'm so proud of you. Take your crown and flowers queen."

_Quennn said:

"I tap from this blessing. I will make my mum so proud of me."

Adebukola emerged as the 4th best graduating student in FUOYE. Photo: @pulchritude_aesthetics

OOU's best-graduating student shares inspiring story

In a related story, the overall best-graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Aishat Dauda, shared an inspiring story about her achievement.

She gave a timeline of her academic progress, stating that she wrote JAMB at 14 and got admission at 15.

Aishat also listed the achievements and awards she bagged during the school's recently held convocation ceremony.

