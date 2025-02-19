Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM) had netizens in stitches after he saw his name on an exam question paper

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Calabar featured Media personality Nedu and VDM in their exam questions for Mass Communication students

VDM, coming across the paper, noticed that comedian Deeone, who initiated the fight, was not added to the question, and he made a remark about it, igniting reactions

Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has reacted to an exam question for the University of Calabar featuring him and media personality Nedu.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a recent examination question set by the University of Calabar's Mass Communication department caught the attention of netizens.

The question, which referenced a public feud between two internet personalities, Verydarkman and Nedu, was shared online, sparking lots of reactions.

In the exam question paper that has gone viral, students were asked to discuss the concept of privacy relations between Verydarkman and Nedu over the Honest Bunch podcast.

Verydarkman reacts to University of Calabar’s question paper

The online critic who has been taking shots at comedian Deeone highlighted that, even though the former Big Brother Naija housemate played a role in the feud between him and Nedu, Deeone was still mentioned in the exam question.

VDM wrote:

“Una no serious for this country, for real. You noticed how the worm no dey in the mix. Big fishes only."

Verydarkman’s post on University of Calabar question paper trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

naijabossladyhairintl wrote:

"Who else doesn’t like him >>>>>>> Gas is 1500 let’s focus on the important issue on ground.! Wasn’t he into activism before so what’s this ?"

l0retha said:

"Bobrisky Has been on exam sheets more times than you’ve ever been and never bragged about it. Just one paper, body Dey sweet you. You really hated on what you wished you had."

destiny_ighoigho said:

"And people wonder why Nigeria is still behind when this is the nonsense they do in universities."

theradiantjanet reacted:

"Unrelated going through the comment section and seeing how some men are disgracing their lineage! it is well oo."

takim9133 wrote:

"Just look at the type of exam questions my alma mater dey set😂😂😂😂. UNICAL why."

john_thecreator91 said:

"If you're a Mass com. student or graduate you'll understand that this question is very valid because as a student of this department, you're meant to keep up with social media trends including politics and otherwise."

henry_aniegboka_ wrote:

"The truth is that Nigeria h8te VDM cus he stand for the truth, n he always come out straight forward without sugarcoating words."

amridrazee reacted:

"The only advantage of deeone in all this issues is that, his followers increased drastically on all his social media platforms… just for riding on vdm waves 😂 VDM is just so big now and he’s a win win for them cha but nedu was the sacrificial lamb in all this 😂 deeone used him to get to where he is now, life."

Mohbad & Naira Marley feature RSU exam

In a previous report, Rivers State University (RSU) used the viral real-life scenario involving Naira Marley and the late Mohbad in one of their second-semester exams held in 2024.

The Faculty of Engineering at RSU creatively utilized the well-known conflict between the music executive and his former signee to set a question for its students.

The question paper carrying the date October 2, 2023, sparked tonnes of reactions from mourners on social media.

