The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to award degrees to over 16,000 graduates during its 55th Convocation Ceremonies, with standout achievements by students in various disciplines

The ceremonies, beginning on January 10, 2025, will include key events such as the commissioning of new projects and a convocation lecture by Dr. Tayo Aduloju

Honorary Doctor of Science degrees will be conferred on prominent individuals including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mr. Kola Adesina, and Mr. Fola Adeola

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced its 55th Convocation Ceremonies, celebrating the achievements of over 16,000 graduating students.

Vice-Chancellor disclosed that 9,684 students will receive first degrees and diplomas, 6,659 will be awarded postgraduate degrees, and 66 will graduate from the UNILAG Business School (ULBS).

Over 16,000 graduates to be awarded degrees at UNILAG. Photo credit: UNILAGng/X

Source: Getty Images

The ceremonies will highlight exceptional graduates and significant institutional developments.

Graduating Class Highlights

The convocation will honor:

561 First Class Degrees and Distinctions

3,916 Second Class Upper Degrees

3,763 Second Class Lower Degrees

1,143 Third Class Degrees

78 Pass Degrees

223 Unclassified Degrees

Best Graduating Students

Special recognition goes to Damilare Haroun Adebakin and Samuel Akinade Badekale from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, who both achieved a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

Olamide Idris Emida from the Department of Accounting emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Humanities with a 4.95 CGPA. The best Ph.D. thesis award was conferred on Adetoun Alaba Akitoye in Chemistry and Eniola Niniola Ladipo in Humanities.

Key Events and Activities

The convocation ceremonies, set to commence on January 10, 2025, include various events:

Special Jumat Service on January 10, 2025

Opening of Exhibition on January 13, 2025

Commissioning of Key Projects by Pro-Chancellor Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, including the ACEDHARS Building, Moremi Hall extension, and the ultra-modern Learning Commons.

The convocation lecture titled "Universities as Hubs for Development and Wealth Creation" will be delivered by Dr. Tayo Aduloju, CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, chaired by Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, CON. The groundbreaking ceremony for the School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS) building will also take place.

Award Ceremonies

The award of first degrees, diplomas, and certificates will occur over two days:

January 14, 2025: Faculties of Education, Social Sciences, Arts, Environmental Sciences, and Science

January 15, 2025: Faculties of Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Pharmacy, and Distance Learning Institute (DLI).

The award of postgraduate degrees and the conferment of honorary degrees will be held on January 16, 2025. Distinguished academics Professor Babajide Alo and Professor Olukayode Amund will be honored as Professors Emeriti, while Professor Victor Ariole will receive the Gold Medal Award.

Honorary Doctor of Science degrees will be awarded to:

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization

Mr. Kola Adesina, Managing Director of Sahara Group and UNILAG Alumnus

Mr. Fola Adeola, Co-Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank

The ceremonies will conclude with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at the Chapel of Christ Our Light, UNILAG, Akoka.

UNILAG Lady Graduates With Master's Degree

Legit.ng reported that an alumnus of the University of Lagos has graduated from school with a top degree.

Temi started her higher education journey at UNILAG, where she bagged a bachelor's degree in 2014.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng