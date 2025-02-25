Nigerian social media users have shared their hot takes after news from the Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos state went viral

Reports earlier surfaced that the court acquitted Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Prime Boy of any involvement in Mohbad's death after nearly two years

The development triggered heated reactions, as Nigerians shared their different opinions on the matter

Following the news that the Magistrate Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos state, acquitted Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Prime Boy of any involvement in Mohbad's death, numerous online users have voiced their opinions.

Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, under controversial circumstances.

After his death, an investigation commenced to unravel the cause of his demise, leading to a protracted court case.

However, the recent information has made social media users react in so many ways, as they wonder how those who allegedly harassed the promising singer were allowed to walk free.

Mohbad: How fans reacted to the court's pronouncement

@ololade10_ said:

"Nobody said these people did. The only thing the masses are hoIding naira marley and Sam larry for is the buIIying. They don't need to buIIy him up to that level, that's all. On the issue, they should pick every single person that was with him 3days before the incident happen."

@DecentDSGN said:

"yeeeh… nigeria is playground."

@Qladele said:

"I'm not sure they are not guilty."

@UtdGotham said:

"After 2 years. Funny country."

@Opsylo_jay said:

"Truth has to be told. There’s no direct connections between these guys and the boys death. Nigerians only got emotional. Hence reason for the backlash but I don’t pity them because they deserve it for bullying the boy when he was alive. May his soul rest in peace."

@lifeissues_11 said:

"Truth finally comes out. From the begging I knew they were innocent. The real culprit was only using them to cover her evil deeds. NJ."

Solomon Buchi speaks about Mohbad's son

Legit.ng recently reported that Solomon Buchi addressed speculations concerning the paternity of Liam, Mohbad's son.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"I saw a photo of Mohbad’s son and he’s a spitting image of his father. I hope everyone that trolled that young widow will face something similar. That is Mohbad’s child! All of a sudden resemblance is no longer a way to speculate that a child is indeed his father’s child. But if the child looked like your neighbor, you would run to do a DNA test lmao."

Mohbad’s widow Wunmi sends message to Naira Marley

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, sent a message to Naira Marley.

The young widow was a guest on the With Chude show when she shared what she would tell Naira Marley if she saw him.

The video made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of mixed feelings as netizens took sides on the matter.

