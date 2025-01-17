Federal Poly Bida courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Federal Polytechnic Bida was founded in 1977 by the Federal government of Nigeria as the Federal College of Technology. Since then, the university's academic programmes have attracted thousands of students. Explore the Federal Poly Bida courses and learn about the admission requirements for prospective students.

Federal Poly Bida aims to provide excellent academic standards in training technologically skilled, morally sound and entrepreneurial students. Its reputation for excellence, also known as the Bida Standard, has set it apart as one of Nigeria's best polytechnics.

Federal Poly Bida courses

The institution offers National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses in seven schools. Prospective students can also benefit from its flexible ND evening and part-time programmes. Here are details of the Federal Polytechnic Bida courses and their requirements.

School of Engineering Technology

ND Agricultural and Bio-environmental Engineering

ND Computer Engineering

ND Electrical Engineering

ND Mechanical Engineering

HND Electronics and Telecommunication

HND Power and Machines

HND Plant Engineering

HND Manufacturing Engineering

HND Farm Power and Machinery

HND Post-Harvest Technology

HND Soil and Water Engineering

ND and HND Chemical Engineering

ND and HND Civil Engineering

School of Business and Management

ND Procurement and Supply Chain

ND and HND Business Administration and Management

ND and HND Marketing

ND and HND Public Administration

School of Financial Studies

ND Taxation

ND and HND Accountancy

ND and HND Banking and Finance

School of Basic and General Studies

Mathematics

Languages

Legal Studies

School of Information and Communication Technology

ND Library and Information Science

ND Mass Communication

ND Computer Science

HND Journalism and Media Studies

HND Software and Web Development

HND Networking and Clouds Computing

ND and HND Office Technology and Management

School of Applied and Natural Sciences

ND Food Science Technology

ND Science Laboratory Technology

ND Health Information Technology

ND and HND Tourism Management Technology

ND and HND Hospitality Management

ND and HND Nutrition and Dietetics

ND and HND Statistics

HND Biology

HND Microbiology

HND Physics/Electronics

HND Chemistry

HND Biochemistry

School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology

ND Agricultural Technology

ND Horticultural and Landscape Technology

School of Environmental Studies

ND and HND Architectural Technology

ND and HND Building Technology

ND and HND Estate Management and Valuation

ND and HND Quantity Surveying

ND and HND Surveying and Geo-Informatics

ND and HND Urban and Regional Planning

Federal Poly Bida admission requirements

Check out these admission requirements for entry into the National and Higher National Diplomas.

Admission requirements for ND

In 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) approved 100 as the cut-off mark for polytechnic admission. Check out more requirements needed to be considered for admission.

You must have chosen Federal Poly Bida as your JAMB first choice.

You must have at least five credits in the ‘O’ Level from any of the following examination bodies: SSCE, NTE, NECO, WAEC, GCE, NBC or NABTEB.

The five credits must include English Language and Mathematics and must not have been earned in more than two sittings.

To be considered eligible, you must upload your O Level or SSCE results on the JAMB portal.

Admission requirements for HND

The university's Higher National Diploma is a two-year full-time academic program. For successful admission, prospective students need to meet these requirements.

You must have a National Diploma (ND) in the relevant programme with a minimum of Lower Credit in the field of interest

You must have relevant credits at the SSCE, NTC, GCE, WAEC, NECO, NBC, or NABTEB levels.

You must have completed a minimum of one year Post National Diploma cognate working experience or industrial training.

You must send transcripts of your National Diploma under confidential covers to the registrar unless you graduated from Federal Polytechnic Bida.

How can I apply for Bida Poly?

Prospective students apply to these academic programmes, as well as evening and weekend programmes, through the Federal Poly Bida e-portal. Follow the guidelines below for the next steps to realising your academic dream.

Federal Poly Bida application procedure for ND

For ND students, log onto the Federal Polytechnic Bida e-portal. Click on '2024/2025 Post UTME Online Screening' to access the JAMB application portal. Log on to the portal using your JAMB registration number as the username and one of your names, then click 'Login.' Pay a non-refundable fee of ₦2,000 for the post-UTME screening form.

Federal Poly Bida application procedure for HND

For HND students, log onto the Federal Polytechnic Bida e-portal. Click on '2024/2025 HND Application Form' to access the application portal. On the bottom right corner, find and click on the 'Start Application' button. Enter your full name in the order; surname, first name and other name. Enter your current email address and phone number in the required fields. Select the appropriate application session, e.g. 2024/2025. Choose the programme category from the drop-down. Select which learning mode you prefer e.g. full-time or part-time. Finally, choose your preferred course from the selection provided in the drop-down. Verify your details before submitting and paying. Pay ₦10,000 for the application through your Debit Card (Verve, Master, VISA Card) or an online bank payment. Ensure you upload all required scanned copies of your credentials, O'level sittings, primary certificate, Indigene or birth certificate.

Does Federal Polytechnic Bida offer Computer Engineering?

The university offers Computer Engineering in the School of Engineering Technology. HND students can access Computer studies in the School of Information and Communication Technology.

How many departments are in Federal Polytechnic Bida?

The federal university has 31 departments in 7 schools. The school offers 57 NBTE-accredited academic programmes in total.

Has Bida Poly started giving admission?

Admission and registration for the 2024/2025 academic year have started. To check the status of your application, visit the school's e-portal.

Does Federal Polytechnic Bida accept the second choice?

Yes, the school accepts second and third-choice candidates. However, this is dependent on whether the candidate meets the requirements for admission.

How to pay the Bida Poly acceptance fee?

To pay the acceptance fee, visit the Bida Poly admission portal. You can pay using a debit card or through an online bank payment. If you are making a bank transfer, go to your preferred bank branch and make a payment using the RRR generated on the portal.

Federal Polytechnic Bida courses provide students with opportunities to pursue quality education in various fields, fostering innovation and excellence. With its rich history and flexible learning options, the institution continues to shape future leaders. Explore these courses and requirements to take the next step toward your academic goals!

