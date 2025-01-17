Federal Poly Bida courses, admission requirements and how to apply
Federal Polytechnic Bida was founded in 1977 by the Federal government of Nigeria as the Federal College of Technology. Since then, the university's academic programmes have attracted thousands of students. Explore the Federal Poly Bida courses and learn about the admission requirements for prospective students.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Federal Poly Bida courses
- Federal Poly Bida admission requirements
- How can I apply for Bida Poly?
- Does Federal Polytechnic Bida offer Computer Engineering?
- How many departments are in Federal Polytechnic Bida?
- Has Bida Poly started giving admission?
- Does Federal Polytechnic Bida accept the second choice?
- How to pay the Bida Poly acceptance fee?
Federal Poly Bida aims to provide excellent academic standards in training technologically skilled, morally sound and entrepreneurial students. Its reputation for excellence, also known as the Bida Standard, has set it apart as one of Nigeria's best polytechnics.
Federal Poly Bida courses
The institution offers National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses in seven schools. Prospective students can also benefit from its flexible ND evening and part-time programmes. Here are details of the Federal Polytechnic Bida courses and their requirements.
School of Engineering Technology
- ND Agricultural and Bio-environmental Engineering
- ND Computer Engineering
- ND Electrical Engineering
- ND Mechanical Engineering
- HND Electronics and Telecommunication
- HND Power and Machines
- HND Plant Engineering
- HND Manufacturing Engineering
- HND Farm Power and Machinery
- HND Post-Harvest Technology
- HND Soil and Water Engineering
- ND and HND Chemical Engineering
- ND and HND Civil Engineering
School of Business and Management
- ND Procurement and Supply Chain
- ND and HND Business Administration and Management
- ND and HND Marketing
- ND and HND Public Administration
School of Financial Studies
- ND Taxation
- ND and HND Accountancy
- ND and HND Banking and Finance
School of Basic and General Studies
- Mathematics
- Languages
- Legal Studies
School of Information and Communication Technology
- ND Library and Information Science
- ND Mass Communication
- ND Computer Science
- HND Journalism and Media Studies
- HND Software and Web Development
- HND Networking and Clouds Computing
- ND and HND Office Technology and Management
School of Applied and Natural Sciences
- ND Food Science Technology
- ND Science Laboratory Technology
- ND Health Information Technology
- ND and HND Tourism Management Technology
- ND and HND Hospitality Management
- ND and HND Nutrition and Dietetics
- ND and HND Statistics
- HND Biology
- HND Microbiology
- HND Physics/Electronics
- HND Chemistry
- HND Biochemistry
School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology
- ND Agricultural Technology
- ND Horticultural and Landscape Technology
School of Environmental Studies
- ND and HND Architectural Technology
- ND and HND Building Technology
- ND and HND Estate Management and Valuation
- ND and HND Quantity Surveying
- ND and HND Surveying and Geo-Informatics
- ND and HND Urban and Regional Planning
Federal Poly Bida admission requirements
Check out these admission requirements for entry into the National and Higher National Diplomas.
Admission requirements for ND
In 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) approved 100 as the cut-off mark for polytechnic admission. Check out more requirements needed to be considered for admission.
- You must have chosen Federal Poly Bida as your JAMB first choice.
- You must have at least five credits in the ‘O’ Level from any of the following examination bodies: SSCE, NTE, NECO, WAEC, GCE, NBC or NABTEB.
- The five credits must include English Language and Mathematics and must not have been earned in more than two sittings.
- To be considered eligible, you must upload your O Level or SSCE results on the JAMB portal.
Admission requirements for HND
The university's Higher National Diploma is a two-year full-time academic program. For successful admission, prospective students need to meet these requirements.
- You must have a National Diploma (ND) in the relevant programme with a minimum of Lower Credit in the field of interest
- You must have relevant credits at the SSCE, NTC, GCE, WAEC, NECO, NBC, or NABTEB levels.
- You must have completed a minimum of one year Post National Diploma cognate working experience or industrial training.
- You must send transcripts of your National Diploma under confidential covers to the registrar unless you graduated from Federal Polytechnic Bida.
How can I apply for Bida Poly?
Prospective students apply to these academic programmes, as well as evening and weekend programmes, through the Federal Poly Bida e-portal. Follow the guidelines below for the next steps to realising your academic dream.
Federal Poly Bida application procedure for ND
- For ND students, log onto the Federal Polytechnic Bida e-portal.
- Click on '2024/2025 Post UTME Online Screening' to access the JAMB application portal.
- Log on to the portal using your JAMB registration number as the username and one of your names, then click 'Login.'
- Pay a non-refundable fee of ₦2,000 for the post-UTME screening form.
Federal Poly Bida application procedure for HND
- For HND students, log onto the Federal Polytechnic Bida e-portal.
- Click on '2024/2025 HND Application Form' to access the application portal.
- On the bottom right corner, find and click on the 'Start Application' button.
- Enter your full name in the order; surname, first name and other name.
- Enter your current email address and phone number in the required fields.
- Select the appropriate application session, e.g. 2024/2025.
- Choose the programme category from the drop-down.
- Select which learning mode you prefer e.g. full-time or part-time.
- Finally, choose your preferred course from the selection provided in the drop-down.
- Verify your details before submitting and paying.
- Pay ₦10,000 for the application through your Debit Card (Verve, Master, VISA Card) or an online bank payment.
- Ensure you upload all required scanned copies of your credentials, O'level sittings, primary certificate, Indigene or birth certificate.
Does Federal Polytechnic Bida offer Computer Engineering?
The university offers Computer Engineering in the School of Engineering Technology. HND students can access Computer studies in the School of Information and Communication Technology.
How many departments are in Federal Polytechnic Bida?
The federal university has 31 departments in 7 schools. The school offers 57 NBTE-accredited academic programmes in total.
Has Bida Poly started giving admission?
Admission and registration for the 2024/2025 academic year have started. To check the status of your application, visit the school's e-portal.
Does Federal Polytechnic Bida accept the second choice?
Yes, the school accepts second and third-choice candidates. However, this is dependent on whether the candidate meets the requirements for admission.
How to pay the Bida Poly acceptance fee?
To pay the acceptance fee, visit the Bida Poly admission portal. You can pay using a debit card or through an online bank payment. If you are making a bank transfer, go to your preferred bank branch and make a payment using the RRR generated on the portal.
Federal Polytechnic Bida courses provide students with opportunities to pursue quality education in various fields, fostering innovation and excellence. With its rich history and flexible learning options, the institution continues to shape future leaders. Explore these courses and requirements to take the next step toward your academic goals!
Legit.ng has recently published an article detailing all Federal University Dutse's courses and their requirements. The report covers the university's admission requirements for Direct entry and UTME candidates and application procedures.
Federal University Dutse is a public university in Dutse, Jigawa State, Nigeria. Read on for an extensive deep dive into what you need to acquire admission to the school.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com