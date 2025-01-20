Federal Poly Bida admission portal: how to check admission and next steps

The Federal Poly Bida admission portal simplifies the application and admission process for prospective students. The learning institution is located in Niger State, Nigeria, and is renowned for its quality technical and vocational education. Whether applying for admission or checking application status, the Federal Poly Bida admission portal provides easy access to all essential services.

Federal Poly Bida was established in 1977. It offers a comprehensive range of national (ND) and higher national diploma (HND) degrees. For those seeking a premier educational institution that emphasises both skills and academic excellence, BIDAPY is an excellent choice.

Federal Poly Bida admission portal login

Accessing the Federal Poly Bida admission portal is simple and user-friendly. You only need your login credentials to get started. Follow these steps:

Go to the Federal Poly Bida admission portal. Enter your username or user ID and password. Click the “login” button to proceed.

Federal Poly Bida admission process

Confirming your admission and retrieving your Student ID is crucial for the next steps. Here's how to navigate the process:

Visit the Federal Polytechnic Bida ePortal. Click on "2024/2025 Admission Status and Registration Procedure" to confirm your admission and retrieve your Student ID. Enter your Student ID and click "Request for Password". Access the email provided by the polytechnic via Gmail or the Federal Polytechnic Bida website. Use the polytechnic email as your login ID and your JAMB registration number as the password. Change the password after logging in. Check your email inbox or spam folder for your ePortal password, or use the default password: student. Log in to the ePortal using your Student ID and password to download your Admission Letter and update your personal records.

Federal Poly Bida online clearance

Online clearance involves submitting your academic records and other documents for approval. Complete this in a few easy steps:

Log in to the ePortal by providing your username and password. Click on "Student Data" and select "Academic Records". Enter your O’level result details and upload all required documents. Submit the records for clearance and wait up to 24 hours for approval. Once approved, pay the registration fee to receive your Matriculation Number. Complete the medical and course registration forms online.

Federal Poly Bida registration documents

Final registration involves submitting physical documents to the Registry Department. Ensure you have the following:

Copies of academic credentials or printouts from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB.

Two recent passport-sized photographs.

Receipts of online payments.

Local Government Council certificate of indigene confirmation.

Letter of attestation of good character from a parent, guardian, or sponsor.

Certificate of medical fitness from a recognised hospital.

Federal Poly Bida post UTME online screening

Applicants for the 2024 Post UTME must meet minimum academic requirements. Follow these steps to apply for the online screening:

Log in to the Federal Polytechnic Bida website. Click on the "2024/2025 Post UTME Online Screening" button. Purchase the Screening Form online for a non-refundable fee of ₦2,000.00. Arrange your name to match your O’Level and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result slip. Ensure your O’Level results are uploaded on the JAMB website – CAPS.

Note: The closing date for the sale of forms was 31 October 2024.

How can you check your Bida Poly admission status?

Checking the Federal Polytechnic Bida admission list is straightforward. Follow these steps to find out your admission status.

Visit the official BIDAPOLY portal. Click on the "Check Admission Status Here" button. Enter your Application or Registration Number and one of your names. Click Check Status to view your admission status.

How to pay the acceptance fee for Bida Poly?

Paying the acceptance fee at Bida Poly is quick and secure. Various payment methods are available, including debit/credit cards, online bank transfers, and payments at bank branches using a generated RRR. Follow these steps to complete your payment:

Go to the Bida Poly payment portal. Register an account if you are a new user. Enter your Payment ID (RRR), phone number, or email address. Choose your preferred payment method: debit/credit card (Verve, MasterCard, or VISA), mobile money, QR code, USSD, bank transfer, or bank branch payment. Follow the on-screen instructions to finalise the payment.

Is the BIDA admission form out?

The BIDA admission form was available for the 2024/2025 academic year was available untill 31 October 2024.

Yes, the learning institution accepts candidates who select it as their first, second, or third choice during JAMB registration. However, applicants must meet the admission requirements, including at least five credits in relevant subjects from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, obtained in no more than two sittings.

The Federal Poly Bida admission portal provides applicants with a centralised platform to check admission status, pay fees, and complete registration. Whether you are a new applicant or a returning student, the portal ensures a smooth and secure process.

