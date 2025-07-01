Protesters on Tuesday, July 1, stormed the offices of the AGF, ICPC, and CCB in Abuja, demanding the probe of the NMDPRA CEO, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, over an alleged $5 million fund misappropriation

The protesters under the Concerned Lawyers and Civil Rights Campaigners for Change called for an audit and forensic investigation

They vowed not to end the protest until President Bola Tinubu orders a transparent investigation and suspends Ahmed from office

Abuja, FCT - Dozens of protesters under the banner of Concerned Lawyers and Civil Rights Campaigners for Change defied rain on Tuesday, July 1, to stage demonstrations at the offices of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The protesters are urging President Bola Tinubu to suspend and investigate Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Protesters defy heavy rain in Abuja as they demand the suspension of NMDPRA boss Farouk Ahmed. Photo credit: Concerned Lawyers and Civil Rights Campaigners for Change

They accuse Ahmed of misappropriating over $5 million in public funds, among other allegations.

Group gives condition to suspend protest

Chanting slogans including “Probe Farouk Ahmed Now!” and “Public Office is Not a Family ATM,” the group said its action would continue until President Tinubu orders a transparent investigation and suspends the NMDPRA chief from office.

Comrade Istifanus Bawa, the group’s leader, said:

“We are here today, drenched by rain but fired up by conscience. The stench of corruption from the NMDPRA is unbearable. If the Attorney General, ICPC, or CCB fail to act, they become complicit in a cover-up that dishonours every law-abiding Nigerian.”

The protest follows the circulation of an open letter sent to Nigeria’s top anti-corruption agencies, listing a series of allegations against Ahmed.

“This is not routine misappropriation,” Bawa said.

“This is systemic theft, money laundering, false declarations, and possibly collusion with oil companies who benefit from regulatory favours.”

Protesters barricade ICPC, submit petition

At the ICPC headquarters in Abuja’s Maitama district, protesters blocked the main entrance for hours and submitted a petition calling for a coordinated investigation involving the ICPC, the EFCC, and the CCB, including a full lifestyle audit of Ahmed and a forensic review of his financial activities.

Civil rights lawyer Barrister Amaka John-Eze, who joined the protest, said the legal community could not afford silence.

Meanwhile, the group also raised allegations concerning a potential conflict of interest. Bawa added:

“These aren’t just allegations of missing money. They point to a collapse of accountability in public governance.

“If the PIA [Petroleum Industry Act] is to mean anything, those enforcing it must be held to the highest standards.”

Activists demand suspension, audit, and prosecution

The petition presented by the group lists key demands: the immediate suspension of Ahmed, a forensic audit of his personal and proxy bank accounts, a review of all approvals signed under his leadership, and prosecution under the ICPC Act, the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, and the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

Protesters defy heavy rain in Abuja as they demand the suspension of NMDPRA boss Farouk Ahmed. Photo credit: Concerned Lawyers and Civil Rights Campaigners for Change

“Our resolve is clear. We will not leave these gates until Farouk Ahmed is investigated, prosecuted if guilty, and made to repay every kobo stolen from the Nigerian people," Bawa concluded.

NMDPRA in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the NMDPRA boss, Engr. Farouk Ahmed received support and a vote of confidence for his "outstanding performance".

A group of 22 civil society organisations praised Ahmed’s exceptional leadership and reforms in the petroleum sector amid the call for a probe.

