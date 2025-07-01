Manchester United will be active in the transfer market this summer to improve Ruben Amorim’s squad

The Red Devils had an underwhelming season, finishing 15th and losing the UEFA Europa League final

Nigerian artiste BNXN has named three players he recommends that the club should sign in the window

Manchester United must sign players to improve their squad this summer and Nigerian artiste BNXN has recommended three players to the club.

United had an underwhelming season, during which they finished 15th, their worst league ranking in about 40 years and also lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his last goal for Galatasaray. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Ruben Amorim will oversee his first full season at Old Trafford after taking over from former boss Erik ten Hag in December and guided the team through a poor spell.

The club's management acknowledged their season was bad, but must never repeat itself and one of their key responses would be to sign quality players in the market.

United have already secured the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers after triggering his £62.5 million release clause.

They are actively working on other targets, including Brentford’s Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo and have had multiple bids rejected by the London clubs.

BNXN recommends 3 players to Manchester United

Nigerian artiste and Manchester United fan BNXN has named three players he would love to see at the club as they move to improve their squad ahead of next season.

“Osimhen, that's just me being biased,” he told ESPN Africa. “I think we need a striker, a proper striker, so it would be either Osimhen or Lamine Yamal (laughs). I really love to see Yamal in our team or Raphinha.”

The Red Devils were one of the clubs interested in Osimhen and were ready to trigger his £63 million release clause in January, but the striker turned down the move.

United and other Premier League clubs have drawn back from signing the Nigerian, citing his wage demand as they do not want to breach profit and sustainability rules.

Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are untouchable for United, as they are key players and central to Hansi Flick’s plans at the Spanish La Liga club.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona against Villarreal. Photo by Joan Valls.

Manchester United to raise funds from player sales

Manchester United do not have a big transfer budget this summer and would have to sell players to increase the amount at Amorim's disposal to sign new players.

According to Mirror UK, Academy stars Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are the top two who have been transfer-listed for £40mil and £60mil, respectively.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal proposed a €100 million deal to the Red Devils for captain Bruno Fernandes, but the Portuguese attacker rejected the move.

Man Utd CEO fires warning to Amorim

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada warned Ruben Amorim that the club’s disastrous season, where they finished 15th, must never happen again.

Berrada warned that the club have clear expectations ahead of next season, particularly after missing out on Champions League football after losing the Europa League final.

