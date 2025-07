Afreximbank, the British Council, AU GIZ and MTN Foundation are among over 50 institutions working through the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) ecosystem to push the boundaries of development finance, digital infrastructure and systems reform.

The 2025 summit, set for July 10 and 11 in Lagos, is co-convened by Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations in Nigeria and will serve as a focal point for coordinated action on sustainable development.

Mohamed Malick Fall, Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation; and Abubakar Sulieman, MD/CEO, Sterling Bank

Source: Facebook

Afreximbank is driving dialogue

Under the theme Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation, this year’s convening aims to anchor reform in African-led institutional models.

Afreximbank is driving dialogue on regional trade and cross-border investment readiness.

The British Council is deepening policy conversations through its FilmLab Africa initiative, with a focus on skills transfer and cultural engagement.

AU-GIZ, through the African Union’s partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), is advancing work on inclusive healthcare systems and artificial intelligence as part of multi-sector frameworks for governance and employment.

According to a statement, MTN Foundation is ensuring that health, youth development, and national priorities remain central to resilience planning and delivery.

ASIS to evolve into a lasting ecosystem

Speaking at a recent press briefing at the United Nations House in Abuja, Mohamed M. Malick Fall, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, noted that the climate crisis is eroding decades of development across Africa.

“Displacement, fragile health systems and rising inequality demand responses grounded in African leadership and backed by global commitment.”

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, emphasised the evolution of ASIS into a long-term ecosystem of practice.

“We are seeing a shift in how institutions collaborate, less transactional, more strategic. ASIS has grown into a platform where long-term coalitions emerge, grounded in what African stakeholders need and lead.”

The organisers revealed that there will be a pre-summit investor roundtable hosted in July by Sterling One Foundation and the summit’s host city partner, the Lagos State Government.

The roundtable will provide a closed-door setting for institutional investors, venture capitalists, fund managers and public sector actors to interrogate Africa’s investment model, with a focus on pipeline readiness, blended finance and institutional coordination.

Partners are defining prosperity

As conversations deepen on building systems that can absorb shocks and scale solutions, the summit is fast becoming a platform for collective resolve and implementation, the statement noted.

The partners driving this process are defining what shared prosperity on the continent should look like.

Stakeholders interested in participating in the summit may register at www.theimpactsummit.org.

The conveners promise an engaging session

Sterling One Foundation (SOF) is a registered non-profit focused on tackling the root causes of poverty in Nigeria and Africa through interventions and social impact programmes across three critical sectors, namely: health, education and climate action & food security. Gender Equality and women's empowerment are integrated as a cross-cutting priority across all our programming areas.

The Foundation’s programmes adopt a central theme of prioritising partnerships for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For more information, visit onefoundation.ng

The United Nations System (UNS) in Nigeria, comprising 19 resident and 4 non-resident entities, has had a long and productive engagement with the Federal Republic of Nigeria since its independence.

The UN has been a catalytic supporter and trusted partner in Nigeria’s development efforts.

Sterling Bank to empower 2.500 women entrepreneurs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sterling Bank has continued to set the pace as the Managing Director, Abubakar Suleiman, said that the financial institution is extending credit to all its customers.

Suleiman, who engaged with his followers on X, said customers could access N1 million at a 48-hour zero-cost window, a one per cent flat fee after 48 hours and a monetary policy rate (MPR), including seven per cent after seven days.

He said the conditions reflect Sterling Bank’s fair credit access.

Source: Legit.ng