A lady has cried out on social media after her boyfriend called it quits on their relationship because of her teeth

In a heartbreaking post on TikTok, the lady admitted that she is confused by her ex-boyfriend's decision

Mixed reactions followed her post, with many people sending her words of encouragement and support

A Nigerian lady, @babydaddya1, has lamented on social media, saying her boyfriend ended their relationship due to her kind of teeth.

She made a sad post on TikTok narrating what he had told her before breaking up with her.

According to the sad lady, her ex-lover said he could not marry someone with her kind of dentition.

She noted that he was okay with her teeth when they started dating and even said she was unique. The lady expressed confusion about the crash of her relationship. She wrote:

"He said he moved on because he can't marry someone with my kind of teeth, but when we started, he told me I was unique. I'm confused."

Internet users sent her words of encouragement.

People react to lady's post

lil edge said:

"Your teeth fine or i don't see well ?"

SMD vibes said:

"Smile for me even if you sad ooo show me your teeth even if them body shame you ooo."

Leo ♌️ said:

"Why una Dey believe this Werey person leave you because of teeth …..you better talk Watin do madam."

Holyboy50 said:

"Wetin do the teeth nah the guy no love before ooo, if na teeth go make am quit him dey lie."

BERA said:

"Cry if you can but know that a guy that sees you as a threat to his lies and shenanigans would want to make you feel less to conquer you. You will find love and laugh at his stewpidity later. Cry the river you can now. it will get better."

samotechs 🏘️ said:

"You really love this guy ooo you still dey on his matter you're beautiful I swear please move on."

Damilola John Fagboro said

"You are still a unique soul. You are the best and the last of your kind. You are a queen in your own kingdom. Check all through the world, no one can be exactly like you."

Babatunde nelson said:

"My girlfriend have de kind of teeth too but she worked on it."

Lady dumped over her physique

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after being dumped by her boyfriend of six years because of her physical appearance.

The heartbroken lady shared her last WhatsApp chats with her now ex-boyfriend before he dumped her.

She had thought he would marry her after six years of courtship, until he broke the news to her that he was no longer interested.

