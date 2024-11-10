Global site navigation

McPherson University courses and fees: A comprehensive breakdown
Education

McPherson University courses and fees: A comprehensive breakdown

by  Night Mongina 5 min read

McPherson University (McU) is a private university in Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State, Nigeria, established by the Foursquare Gospel Church in 2012. It is named after the late Aimee Semple McPherson, a Canadian-American evangelist and founder of the Foursquare Church. Here is all you need to know about McPherson University courses and fees as a prospective candidate.

McU's graduants in a hall (L) and a view of McU's main gate
McPherson University (McU) is a private university in Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State, Nigeria. Photo: @McPhersonUni on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

McPherson University is known for its academic discipline, moral integrity, and competitive edge, which are revolutionising Nigerian education. It was licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on 28 February 2012. Through its five colleges, the university offers various competitive undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

McPherson University courses

MCU offers programs that award Doctoral and Master’s degrees, as well as Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees, across five colleges. Candidates seeking a spot at the university must meet specific minimum requirements. Below is a breakdown of the colleges and their respective departments:

College of Natural and Applied Sciences (COLNAS)

The College of Natural and Applied Sciences offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Environmental Science. The college focuses on fostering excellence in scientific inquiry and practical applications. Courses offered at this college include:

A male graduate in a gown
College of Natural and Applied Sciences focuses on fostering excellence in scientific inquiry and practical applications. Photo: LaylaBird
Source: Getty Images
  • Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
  • Biotechnology
  • Microbiology
  • Industrial Chemistry
  • Industrial Mathematics
  • Medical Physics
  • Statistics

College of Computing (COLCOM)

The College of Computing fosters a culture of continuous learning, preparing each student for a career in which staying updated with the latest technologies is crucial. Courses offered at the College of Computing include:

  • Software Engineering
  • Information Technology
  • Cyber Security
  • Computer Science
  • PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.D. Computer Science

College of Basic Medical Sciences

The college offers competitive programs in allied health disciplines, including nursing and medical laboratory science.

  • Nursing Science
  • Public Health
  • Medical Laboratory Science

College of Law (COLLAW)

The College of Law at McPherson University was established to enrich and enhance legal study and practice significantly. It is designed to provide legal education within a dynamic socio-political environment that encompasses national and global trends and challenges.

College of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences (COHSMAS)

The College of Humanities, Social, and Management Sciences is a vibrant centre for intellectual growth, personal development, and pursuing knowledge that transcends disciplinary boundaries. Below are the courses offered at the College of Social and Management Sciences:

  • Accounting
  • M.Sc. Accounting
  • Banking and Finance
  • Business Administration
  • Master of Business Administration (MBA)
  • Marketing
  • Economics
  • International Relations
  • Mass Communication
  • History and International Studies
  • Languages
  • Religion and Peace Studies

McPherson University fees

McPherson University tuition fees vary depending on the course you are applying for. All payments are made to McPherson University through the portal. Below is a breakdown of McPherson University's fee structure for the academic year 2024/2025.

ProgrammeTuition fee (₦)
Microbiology430,000
Biochemistry430,000
Nursing900,000
Computer Sciences500,000
Accounting500,000
Finance240,000
Economics470,000
Business Administration440,000
Marketing240,000
Mass Communication550,000
Peace and Religion Studies120,000
History and International Studies190,000
Languages240,000
International Relations470,000
Medical Laboratory Sciences600,000
Software engineering500,000
Information Technology500,000
Cyber Security500,000
Law1,100,000
Public Health500,000
Industrial Chemistry240,000
Industrial Mathematics240,000
Biotechnology500,000
Health Information management400,000

Other fees for new students

McPherson University school fees are also divided into categories, such as examination fees, ICT development, sports, medical and other levies.

ItemFees (Naira)
ICT development25,000
Laboratory workshop20,000
Library25,000
Examination20,000
FAC/dept20,000
I.D card5,000
Sports15,000
Education Portal15,000
Medical25,000
Maintenance30,000

Note: Aspiring Nursing students will pay an extra clinical fee of ₦150,000, while those applying for Medical Lab and Sciences, Public Health, and Health Information Management will pay ₦100,000.

Unlike other programmes, students applying for Nursing, Medical Lab and Sciences and Public Health will pay ₦70 000 instead of ₦20 000 for the Laboratory workshops.

Additionally, all students should pay the following:

  • Science Lab. uniform: ₦10,000 (for science students only)
  • Entrepreneurship training fee: ₦20,000 (per session)
  • Parent Consultative Forum (PCF): ₦30,000 (per session)
  • Development fee: ₦50,000.00 (for returning students) and ₦100,000 (for new students per session)
  • New Horizon ICT Training fee: ₦40,000

Does McPherson University offer nursing?

McPherson University offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.N.Sc.) program, which has received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

What are McPherson University School fees for Nursing?

The tuition fee for the Nursing program at McPherson University for the 2024/2025 academic session is N800,000 per session. Students are also required to pay other associated fees, including examination fees, library fees, and medical fees.

How much is Mass Communication at McPherson University?

The tuition fees for the Mass Communication program at McPherson University for the 2024/2025 academic session are ₦550,000 per year​.

What is the ranking of McPherson College?

According to Edu Rank, the private university is ranked 5076 of 14,131 worldwide. In Kansas State, McPherson College is ranked 12 out of 32.

Is McPherson a private university?

McPherson University is a private university in Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State, Nigeria. It was established by the Foursquare Gospel Church in 2012.

What is the McPherson University acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee for McPherson University is set at ₦120,000 for students enrolling in the Nursing and Law programs. For other courses, the acceptance fee is ₦90,000.

Knowing the McPherson University courses and fees will help determine whether you qualify for admission. The higher learning institution offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines and affordable tuition fees.

Legit.ng published an article about OAUSTECH's full list of courses. Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) is a government-owned university in Ondo State. It was established in 2008 and has become one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria.

OAUSTECH offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses specialising in science and technology. These courses are competitive and applicable in a world of rapidly evolving science and technology. Learn more about OAUSTECH courses and their requirements in this article.

Source: Legit.ng

