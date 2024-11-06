Fountain University courses and school fees: A comprehensive breakdown

Fountain University is a faith-based private university located in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. The institution's education principles are guided by Islam, as it is the brainchild of the Nasrul-Lahi-Il-Fatih Society (NASFAT), an Islamic community. For prospective students, Fountain University courses cater to sub-degree, undergraduate, and postgraduate educational needs.

The Fountain University provides students with affordable, top-tier education as guided by Islamic guidelines and principles. Photo: @fuoweb on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The university began operating on 17 May 2007 after receiving an operational licence from the Federal Government of Osun State. Despite its relatively young age, the institution has committed itself to academic excellence, an achievement recognised by the Times Higher Education Ranking.

Fountain University courses

The Islamic-owned university offers undergraduate and postgraduate studies in five colleges. It also provides pre-university programmes for students interested in upgrading their qualifications. Below is a list of Fountain University courses and certifications offered.

Sub-degree programmes

Diploma in Arabic, Islamic and International Studies

JUPEB programme

Professional Certificate Programmes

Certificate in Fire Psychology And Human Safety

Certificate in Crisis Management

Undergraduate Programmes

There are five colleges providing undergraduate degrees in the university. Here are details of each college and the courses it offers.

College of Basic Medical and Health Sciences

B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science

B.NSc. Nursing Science

B.Sc. Public Health

B.Sc. Environmental Health Sciences

College of Natural and Applied Sciences

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Biochemistry and Nutrition

B.Sc. Industrial and Environmental Chemistry

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics

B.Sc. Electronics and Computing Systems

B.Sc. Electronics and Communication

B.Sc. Computer Science

College of Management and Social Sciences

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B. Sc Business Administration

B. Sc Economics

B. Sc Mass Communication

B. Sc Political Science and Public Administration

B. Sc Sociology

College of Law

LLB. Common Law

LLB. Common and Islamic Law

College of Arts

B.A. Arabic

B.A. Islamic Studies

B.A. English Language

B.A. French Language

B.A. Linguistics

B.A. Historic and International Studies

How much is Fountain University's tuition fee?

According to a 2023/2024 fee analysis by the school, the tuition fees vary across the board, with each course requiring a different fee. While course fees may vary, all students are required to pay a parent forum levy, fee, memorabilia fee, portal access, acceptance fee, sale of mattresses, matriculation gowns, drug tests, medical and X-ray services.

Course-specific needs such as laboratory coats, practical manuals, or scrubs range between ₦2,100 and ₦2,500, while studio access for Mass Communication students costs ₦25,000.

College School fees for fresh students College of Basic Medical and Health Sciences Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science Public Health and Environmental Health Sciences ₦935,000 ₦495,000 College of Natural and Applied Sciences ₦484,000 College of Management and Social Sciences ₦484,000 College of Law ₦935,000 College of Arts Arabic and Islamic Studies ₦390,000 ₦290,000

Fountain University admissions requirements

To be considered for admission at Fountain University, you are required to have chosen Fountain University as the Institution of your First Choice via the portal of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

If you did not choose the school as your first choice, you must visit the official JAMB portal and log in to your profile to change your preferred first choice institution.

Application process

Screenshot of the Fountain University application portal login page. Photo: portal.fuo.edu.ng

Source: Original

Visit the school's official website and click on the 'Apply for Admission' button. Create an account by clicking 'New Application' on the top right corner of the website. Fill out the pre-registration form accurately, submit the form and check your email for an application number. Proceed to the admission portal to start your application Click on 'Proceed to Payment' to pay your application fee. Upload the necessary documents in the application. Take the exam by clicking on the tab, 'Take post-UTME exam'. Await a response from the university's admission office on the status of your application.

Post-UTME Screening process

Visit the school's official website and click on the 'Take Post UTME Screening' button. Fill in the required information accurately and submit your application before the specified deadline. Pay a Fountain University admission screening fee of ₦2,000 only. Once you receive an offer of admission. Proceed to make a payment non-refundable Fountain University acceptance fee of ₦75,000. Check your e-mail for a confirmation of the payment. Proceed to your JAMB portal to print the admission letter. Return to your screening portal to print Fountain University’s admission letter. Visit the Fountain University Web Portal and click on the student's tab from the menu. Log in with your matric number and surname as the default password. Change your password after the first login. Update your profile by clicking on the profile menu on the portal. Contact the school's bursary office to find out the payments for your preferred course. Enter the amount you would like to pay, without commas or special characters, e.g., 221000 and proceed to make payments. Click on "Fees" to see the available fees. Select the fees as applicable to you. Register your courses after meeting with your level adviser Meet your level adviser for approval of courses Return to your portal to print the approved courses, then proceed to the college and department to sign your course forms.

What is the Fountain University School fee payment schedule?

The school offers two payment options; full fee payment and . For the instalment payment option, students must pay 25% of the school fee to commence the academic session within the first five weeks of resumption.

An additional 15% must be paid to write the first-semester examination. When the second semester resumes, 40% of the school fee must be paid. The remaining 20% should be paid before the second-semester examination.

What is the cut-off mark for Fountain University?

Candidates who scored 140 and above in the 2024 JAMB-UTME are eligible to apply for admission into the university’s various NUC-accredited programmes available in the university.

Fountain University courses offer students quality education grounded in holistic approaches. The school's philosophy allows students to benefit from a comprehensive educational framework influenced by Islamic ethics and culture. Its flexible fee payment plans for each course make it easy for candidates to gain entry into different fields.

Legit.ng has published an article detailing all courses offered by FUPRE, admission requirements, processes, and procedures. The Federal University of Petroleum offers premier education in energy, technology, and engineering through pre-degree, foundation undergraduate, and postgraduate courses.

The report outlines all programmes, their cut-off marks, and tuition fees for new students. Read the article to learn how to enrol in one of Nigeria's best federal universities.

Source: Legit.ng