Gregory University courses, portal, and admission procedure

Gregory University Uturu is a private Nigerian university located in Amaokwe-Achara Uturu, Isuikwuato, Abia State. With its motto 'Knowledge for Tomorrow', the university has carved out a reputation as a centre for excellence, with over 50 academic programs. This guide will help you understand Gregory University courses, cut-off marks, and admission requirements.

Gregory University Uturu offers fifty-five undergraduate and postgraduate programs in twelve faculties. Photo: Gregory-university Uturu on Facebook (modified by author)

The university prides itself on the quality of its academic and research programs. Its mission statement reminds the public of its intent to produce God-fearing, ethical and skilled global leaders. Gregory University Uturu's courses offer aspiring students an all-round learning experience.

Gregory University courses

The university has 12 colleges that offer 55 degree courses. All students applying for admission must take a compulsory elective program in entrepreneurial studies, a necessary course for educational success. Below is a list of academic programmes offered at the private university by college;

Law

Does Gregory University offer Law? The institution's law program offers two courses for interested candidates. Here are the course options for any interested candidate;

LLB. Public Law

LLB. Private Law

Basic Medical Sciences

The College of Medicine at GUU is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). It offers the four programs on medical education and practice listed below;

MBBS Medicine and Surgery

B.Sc Medical Biochemistry

B.Sc Physiology

B.Sc Anatomy

Basic Clinical Sciences

Unlike the College of Medicine, this school offers foundational programs for students interested in the medical and healthcare fields. These programs offer candidates a stepping stone to their desired career in the medical field;

B.Sc Medical Microbiology

B.Sc Anatomical Pathology

Allied Health Sciences

Successful candidates at Gregory University's College of Allied Health Sciences can expect comprehensive education, research, and practical training in health sciences. The private university offers the following undergraduate courses;

B.Sc Medical Laboratory Sciences

B.Sc Public Health Sciences

B.Sc Radiography and Radiation Sciences

B.Sc Optometry

B.Sc Nursing Sciences

B.Sc Physiotherapy

Pharmacy

Students interested in allied medical professions such as pharmacy have the advantage of pursuing such a course at GUU. The college offers only one course, PharmD. Pharmacy.

Agriculture

The College of Agriculture offers courses on the future of agriculture, sustainable agriculture, and agribusiness. Students can learn practical aspects of their courses at the university's GUU Farm Estate, Gregory Guest House and bakery.

B.Sc Agricultural Economics and Extension

B.Sc Animal Science

B.Sc Crop Science

B.Sc Soil Science

B.Sc Food Science Technology

Education

The university's College of Education offers six academic programs. Its learning pathways range from pedagogy to curriculum development and educational leadership courses. Have a look at the undergraduate courses offered by the college;

Prospective students need a minimum UTME cut-off score of 140 to qualify for admission into the education program at GUU. Photo: Maskot

B. Ed. Education Business

B. Ed. Education Physical and Health

B. Ed. Education Guidance/Counseling

B. Ed. Education Biology

B. Ed. Education Chemistry

B. Ed. Education Mathematics

Humanities

The College of Humanities offers four courses in three departments; Languages and Literary Studies, Theater and Media Studies, and History and International Studies. Here are the degree courses offered by the departments;

B.A. History and International Studies

B.A. English Language and Literary Studies

B.A. Theatre and Media Studies

B.A. French and International Studies

Environmental Sciences

The university aims to produce skilled professionals aware and capable of handling the most pressing environmental challenges. Below is a list of courses offered at the school;

B.Sc Architecture

B.Sc Geology and Mining

B.Sc Quantity Surveying

Natural and Applied Sciences

Here is a list of all science courses offered in the College of Natural and Applied Sciences at GUU;

B.Sc Biology

B.Sc Chemistry

B.Sc Mathematics

B.Sc Computer Science

B.Sc Physics

B.Sc Biochemistry

B.Sc Microbiology

Engineering

The university's College of Engineering stands out as one of the most equipped schools for structural, mechanical, electrical and technological engineering. Have a look at the undergraduate courses offered at the school:

B.Sc Civil Engineering

B.Sc Electrical/Electronic Engineering

B.Sc Mechanical Engineering

B.Sc Petroleum Engineering

B.Sc Chemical Engineering

B.Sc Computer Engineering

Social and Management Sciences

Like many courses at GUU, the average points needed to qualify for any course in the College of Social and Management Science is 140. Have a look at the course details offered by the faculty;

B.Sc Accounting

B.Sc Banking and Finance

B.Sc Business Administration

B.Sc Economics

B.Sc Political Science

B.Sc International Relations

B.Sc Insurance

B.Sc Sociology

B.Sc Hotel Management and Tourism

B.Sc Mass Communication

Gregory University's cut-off mark

In August 2024, the school announced the commencement of for 2024/2024 candidates. The school's official cut-off mark was at least 140 points in JAMB.

Gregory University's admission requirements

All prospective candidates must have indicated Gregory University as their first choice in the 2024/2025 UTME. Any students who had not chosen it as their first choice, must do a Change of Institution in official JAMB CBT centres or JAMB offices.

Gregory University's admission process

All prospective candidates must have indicated Gregory University as their first choice in the 2024/2025 UTME. Here is a detailed summary of the admission process for interested candidates;

Log on to the Gregory University post-UTME/DE portal to apply and register for the university's post-UTME examination. Fill out your personal details and follow the provided instructions, ensuring that all required information and documents have been submitted accurately. Scan and upload relevant documents as requested. These include your JAMB results, O'level results, a passport-sized photograph and any other documents requested by the university. Pay an application fee of ₦2,000 with an ATM card. The admission status of all successful candidates is included in the official Gregory University admission list. To confirm your admission status, log into the university's scholars' portal. While on the portal, follow the instructions for printing your official admission letter, and keep a copy for your records.

Gregory University's portals

Prospective candidates use the school's registration portal at the start of the admission process. The post-UTME portal allows candidates to check the status of their application process. Upon admission, undergraduate students can access their educational material and all study-related information on the student portal.

Gregory University's post-UTME (L) and registration (R) portals. Photo: gregoryuniversityuturu.edu.ng/portal/, gregoryuniversityuturu.edu.ng/postutme/scholars (modified by author)

Has Gregory University started giving admission?

The university has completed the 2024/2025 academic year admissions. The process of admission began in August 2024.

Does Gregory University offer scholarships?

The school offers scholarship and grant opportunities for deserving students with financial constraints. Application procedures require students to visit the scholarship portal and complete all necessary information.

Is Gregory University a Catholic school?

The university is a private Catholic school. It was named after Pope Gregory I.

Which state is Gregory University Uturu located?

The school is located in Abia State. Its address is P.M.B. 1012, Amaokwe Achara Uturu, Abia State, Nigeria.

Gregory University courses offer a variety of learning strands and career pathways for undergraduate students. The cut-off marks are considerable, allowing more students to access different fields while maintaining the standards of excellence. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.

