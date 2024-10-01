Baba-Ahmed University Kano school fees, courses and admission requirements

Baba-Ahmed University Kano is a Nigerian private university in Sharada Industrial Estate Phase 1, Kano State. The institution was founded by Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and licensed in 2022. It offers various academic programs across different fields of study. Discover Baba-Ahmed University Kano school fees, available courses, and admission requirements.

Baba-Ahmed University Kano graduates during graduation ceremony (L) and the Baba-Ahmed University Kano logo (R). Photo: @Baba-AhmedUniversityKano on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Baba-Ahmed University Kano (BAUK) has been mentored by Bayero University Kano. Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero is the current Chancellor and chairman of the board of trustees of BAUK. Like other institutions of higher learning, BAUK charges different fees depending on the course one is pursuing.

Baba-Ahmed University Kano school fees

The course fee per year for these departments: Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, International Relations, Public Administration, Software Engineering, Biochemistry, and Computer Science, offered at Baba-Ahmed University Kano, is NGN 1285200. Each course lasts four years.

Baba-Ahmed University Kano allows students to pay tuition fees per semester or academic year. However, one must have paid the total amount before sitting for the exams. There is no distinction between Nigerian and international students' tuition costs, and the institution does not currently offer scholarships.

Baba-Ahmed University Kano courses

The institution prides itself on its quality courses that attract students each year. The courses offered at BAUK are grouped into two different faculties:

Faculty of Science and Computing

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

Below are the various courses being offered currently.

Accounting

Biochemistry

Business Administration

Computer Science

Economics

Entrepreneurship

International Relations

Political Science

Public Administration

Sociology

Software Engineering

BAUK admission requirements

It is crucial to understand the admission requirements before applying for a BAUK course. Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: Getty Images

Below are the general requirements you must have if you are applying for Baba-Ahmed University Kano undergraduate programmes.

All candidates applying for the undergraduate programmes must possess credit-level passes in five relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, at the SSCE/GCE/O'Level/NECO/NABTEB or its equivalents at not more than two sittings.

BAUK application

Baba-Ahmed University Kano (BAUK) Post-UTME registration for the 2024/2025 academic session is closed. Qualified candidates apply for admission into the institution's various courses by following these simple steps.

Baba-Ahmed University Kano application portal login page. Photo: babaahmeduniversity.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the BAUK online portal for application. Fill in the required personal details for registration. Once done, log in by entering your email address and password. Track your application. Download your admission letter.

Who is the owner of Baba-Ahmed University Kano?

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is the owner of Baba-Ahmed University Kano. Baba-Ahmed is a Nigerian economist and politician. He is also the founder and Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, an independent university based in Abuja FCT, Nigeria.

Where is Baba-Ahmed University Kano located?

The Baba-Ahmed University Kano is located at Sharada Industrial Estate Phase 1, Kano State, Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed University Kano school fees are yet to be published to the public. The institution is committed to fostering a conducive learning environment for all students. If you plan to enrol at the learning institution, choose a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the list of universities that will write Post UTME and have the Post UTME form out for 2024/2025. Candidates write post-UTMEs to ascertain further their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. Knowing the universities that will write post-UTME will help you plan for your future.

Post-UTME stands for Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam. UTME subjects include English, Mathematics, and Physics. Many universities conduct their post-UTMEs online. Most have post-UTME registration portals, where candidates should register before sitting their exams.

Source: Legit.ng