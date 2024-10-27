Wigwe University has published its scholarship list for the 2024/2025 academic session, with successful candidates listed across various disciplines

Students awarded scholarships can now check their names, JAMB registration numbers, and departments on the university's website

This initiative marks another step by Wigwe University to support academic excellence through financial aid

Wigwe University has officially released its scholarship list for admission into the 2024/2025 academic session, inviting successful candidates to view the results on the institution's website.

The published list includes the names, JAMB registration numbers, and departments of students who have secured scholarships across various fields of study, including Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Forensic Science, Environmental Science, Robotics, and Engineering disciplines.

Wigwe University releases 2024/2025 scholarship list: Successful candidates announced. Photo credit: Wigwe University

Source: UGC

The full list of awardees is as follows:

1. Ogelema Ebenezer Davies, JAMB Reg No: 202440534104BA, Computer Science

2. Prekebina Joel-Godknows, JAMB Reg No: 202441560755IA, Computer Science

3. Samuel Mission Chimze, JAMB Reg No: 202440020214JA, Software Engineering

4. Prosper Chizhibudu Joseph, JAMB Reg No: 202440286979GF, Cybersecurity

5. Prekebina Emperor-Emmanuel, JAMB Reg No: 202441618838IA, Computer Science

6. Ferdinand Covenant Chibuekwa, JAMB Reg No: 202441405013HF, Software Engineering

7. Nwinee Faith Barinaadaa, JAMB Reg No: 202440306363EF, Software Engineering

8. Uti Victoria Ufuoma, JAMB Reg No: 202440208747BF, Software Engineering

9. Iwedi Chimzi Emmanuel, JAMB Reg No: 202440694052HF, Software Engineering

10. Ogwutum Chimzzy, JAMB Reg No: 202440731798BF, Computer Science

11. Epelle Tamunofiri Criston, JAMB Reg No: 202440445750DA, Computer Science

12. Toesae Baribefu Eric, JAMB Reg No: 202440080474DF, Computer Science

13. Mbam Mgbamogwu Michael, JAMB Reg No: 202440716950GA, Computer Science

14. Kelvin Chizindu Ogbonna, JAMB Reg No: 202440065815IF, Forensic Science

15. Ebere Chimhemeze Unwoduesor, JAMB Reg No: 202440075402DA, Environmental Science

16. Bashiru Faridah Elehojo, JAMB Reg No: 202440004020CF, Forensics

17. Charles Florence Louis, JAMB Reg No: 202440409252CF, Environmental Science

18. Ibeh Kelechukwu Favour, JAMB Reg No: 202440877575GF, Computer Science

19. Mombe Favour Foh-Nui, JAMB Reg No: 202440785837JF, Computer Science

20. Anthony Fubara Treasure, JAMB Reg No: 202441661147AF, Software Engineering

21. Edward Rejoice Ichechim, JAMB Reg No: 202440478518GF, Software Engineering

22. Ishiekwene Oghenetega Marvelous, JAMB Reg No: 202440258374CA, Software Engineering

23. Oduwiche Gospel Chiburuoma, JAMB Reg No: 202440444946GA, Software Engineering

24. Ordu Constance Chimenem, JAMB Reg No: 202440240211BF, Software Engineering

25. Bright Abban Hachimenum, JAMB Reg No: 202440963799FF, Software Engineering

26. Onungwe Abel, JAMB Reg No: 202440993668FA, Cybersecurity

27. Uche-Nwichi Joella, JAMB Reg No: 2024402000215CA, Robotics

28. Kingdavid Ebubechukwu Nwakibea, JAMB Reg No: 202440220159FA, Software Engineering

29. Joshua Nwilene Kenule, JAMB Reg No: 202440766372EF, Software Engineering

30. Ayo Jessica Oluwatoyin, JAMB Reg No: 202440992764BA, Robotics

31. Isaac Okechukwu Fidel, JAMB Reg No: 202441203121GF, Software Engineering

32. Ikechukwu-Humphrey Joseph Chidiebube, JAMB Reg No: 202440111497FF, Software Engineering

33. Hyginus Toya Andre-Elladim, JAMB Reg No: 202441973925AF, Software Engineering

34. Jonah Godgift, JAMB Reg No: 202440253421IF, Computer Science

35. Ezeocha Justice Martha Chiburu Oma, JAMB Reg No: 202441501494IA, Forensic

36. Obomanu Fredric K Ebenezer, JAMB Reg No: 202441114661EF, Computer Science

37. Chioma Stephanie Ibe, JAMB Reg No: 202440124360FF, Computer Science

38. Tamunoala Joel Fombo, JAMB Reg No: 202441342277GF, Computer Science

39. ThankGod Stephen Onyedikachi, JAMB Reg No: 202441888985FF, Computer Science

40. Ahamefule Kelechi Prince, JAMB Reg No: 202441170982CA, Computer Science

41. Okoli Chimuanya Uchenna Eguonor, JAMB Reg No: 202440155471BF, Computer Science

42. Nwogu Okase-Obari, JAMB Reg No: 202440844373BF, Software Engineering

43. Dimieari Owaji-Igbanam Esuiku, JAMB Reg No: 202440792413IF, Accounting & Data Analytics

44. Tamsy-Minainyo Deinma Stella, JAMB Reg No: 202440636410FF, Finance & Financial Technology

45. Daniella Tom Damiete, JAMB Reg No: 202441247187EA, Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship

46. Chizuba Madu Mmesomachi, JAMB Reg No: 202440570753CA, Economics

47. Eminah Ayebaid Obamo Esther, JAMB Reg No: 202440746001GA, Economics

48. Amah Melody Goodness, JAMB Reg No: 202440491835HF, Business Management

49. Welekwe Grateful Nkesichi, JAMB Reg No: 202441992831JF, Business Management

50. Dum Obesibari Peace, JAMB Reg No: 202441315665DA, Business Management

51. Gratitude Godwin, JAMB Reg No: 202441487445CF, Business Management

52. Michael Mekalachi Chigozie, JAMB Reg No: 202440068576FF, Business Management

53. Adalike Ebeneze Ukpeni, JAMB Reg No: 202441075224BA, Business Management

54. Amezi Kingsley Oseja, JAMB Reg No: 202440697968GF, Business Management

55. Jumbo Favour Adonye, JAMB Reg No: 202441160585EA, Economics

56. Jemima Foluke Titilayo Yahaya, JAMB Reg No: 202441738933AF, Theatre Art

57. Ihekwoaba Ebubuchukwu Takunomprinye, JAMB Reg No: 202440575917EA, Communication & Media Studies

58. Brown Chinedu Samuel, JAMB Reg No: 202440174274FA, Communication & Media Studies

59. Gunuma-Bellga Sopria Magret H, JAMB Reg No: 202440744362IF, Film & Media Studies

60. Itell Snither S Briggs, JAMB Reg No: 202440776525BA, Theatre Arts

61. Mombe Favour Foh-Nui, JAMB Reg No: 202440785837JF, Film & Screen Studies

62. Akpana Lolia Cassandra Sabomate, JAMB Reg No: 202440209195FF, Theatre Arts

63. Uchegbu Chigemezu Precious, JAMB Reg No: 202441044014HA, Communication & Media Studies

64. Richard Manuchisom Wilson, JAMB Reg No: 202440380901EA, Theatre Arts

65. Agbolu Derek Weneda, JAMB Reg No: 202440225234EA, Mechanical Engineering

66. Ekine Usamali, JAMB Reg No: 202440947650FA, Mechanical Engineering

67. Pepple Emmanuelah Atili, JAMB Reg No: 202440160605JA, Mechanical Engineering

68. Tamunokuro Samuel Green, JAMB Reg No: 202440157792JF, Mechanical Engineering

69. Uwechi Kingdavid Chigozirim, JAMB Reg No: 202441154160FF, Mechanical Engineering

70. Charles Victor Louis, JAMB Reg No: 202440408653HF, Mechanical Engineering

71. Fyneface Tokuala Roberta, JAMB Reg No: 202440934703JA, Mechanical Engineering

72. Dumdibari Victor Dum, JAMB Reg No: 202441595487IA, Mechatronics

73. Wilson Peniel Datubo, JAMB Reg No: 20244011137JF, Mechanical Engineering

74. Bethel Ephraim, JAMB Reg No: 202440226810EF, Mechanical Engineering

75. Itamunoala David Tamunokuro, JAMB Reg No: 202440049992GF, Mechanical Engineering

76. Dibor Jidenna Aaron, JAMB Reg No: 202440595006HA, Mechatronics

77. Gabriel Rejoice, JAMB Reg No: 202440586244GA, Mechatronics

78. Pedro Christopher Emmanuel, JAMB Reg No: 202440168099JA, Mechanical Engineering

79. Constance Ibinabo Dagogo, JAMB Reg No: 202440215546IA, Mechanical Engineering

80. Prince Ekema Chinedu, JAMB Reg No: 202441059337FF, Mechatronics

81 AREFA GABRIEL EMMANU EL 202440089886JF Electrical Engineering

82 INNOCENT LORD DOUGLAS 202441062495AF Electrical Engineering

83 STEVENS JORDAN INIMVIE 202440234238FA Mechatronics

84 TOM JEFFERY AKAN 202440274188IF Electrical Engineering

85 FOMBO TAMUNOIMIM JUDE 202441338774AF Electrical Engineering

86 KELOMNI ZOE IMAWE-ALLEN 202440295280HF Electrical Engineering

87 NWOKOGBA CHIBUDOM GERALD 202440748309BF Electrical Engineering

88 CHIGOZIE-NAH FAITHFUL CHIOMA 202440261617F Computer Engineering

89 EDWIN-ALIBO IBILAME OLIVIA 202440034075EA Computer Engineering

90 EHIE RAJIV DANIEL 202440490634JF Computer Engineering

91 IKPOKI JOSEPH JESUTOM INSIN 202441300536FF Computer Engineering

92 ESINONE PRAISE OGHENECHOVWE 202440246644FF Mechanical Engineering

93 AHAMEFULE KELECHI PRINCE 202441170982CA Computer Engineering

94 TAMUNOKURO IYO STEPHEN 202440222489IF Computer Engineering

95 OTIEMEWO ESERE PRESLEY-GEORGE 202441399300EF Mechatronics

96 LUCKY BRIGHT UNWANABONG 202440242724IF Mechatronics

97 DENNIS JOSEPH 202440568259EF Electrical Engineering

98 GODSWILL NWINEE BARINAADAA 202440306492GF Electrical Engineering

99 ISRAEL VIRTUE CHIDINMA 202440318768FF Electrical Engineering

100 INWERE MICHELLE ODODOOMA 202440525517AF Computer Engineering

Wigwe University

Wigwe University is considered as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to fostering academic excellence and innovation across various fields of study.

The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, from Computer Science and Engineering to Business and Media Studies.

Through initiatives like its scholarship program, Wigwe University supports talented students, making higher education more accessible to deserving candidates and nurturing future leaders.

Gaining admission into Wigwe University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has become a student at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers state, a school established by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.

The lady shared her joy after gaining admission into the school famed for its beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng