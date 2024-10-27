Wigwe University Releases 2024/2025 Scholarship List: Successful Candidates Announced
- Wigwe University has published its scholarship list for the 2024/2025 academic session, with successful candidates listed across various disciplines
- Students awarded scholarships can now check their names, JAMB registration numbers, and departments on the university's website
- This initiative marks another step by Wigwe University to support academic excellence through financial aid
Wigwe University has officially released its scholarship list for admission into the 2024/2025 academic session, inviting successful candidates to view the results on the institution's website.
The published list includes the names, JAMB registration numbers, and departments of students who have secured scholarships across various fields of study, including Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Forensic Science, Environmental Science, Robotics, and Engineering disciplines.
The full list of awardees is as follows:
1. Ogelema Ebenezer Davies, JAMB Reg No: 202440534104BA, Computer Science
2. Prekebina Joel-Godknows, JAMB Reg No: 202441560755IA, Computer Science
3. Samuel Mission Chimze, JAMB Reg No: 202440020214JA, Software Engineering
4. Prosper Chizhibudu Joseph, JAMB Reg No: 202440286979GF, Cybersecurity
5. Prekebina Emperor-Emmanuel, JAMB Reg No: 202441618838IA, Computer Science
6. Ferdinand Covenant Chibuekwa, JAMB Reg No: 202441405013HF, Software Engineering
7. Nwinee Faith Barinaadaa, JAMB Reg No: 202440306363EF, Software Engineering
8. Uti Victoria Ufuoma, JAMB Reg No: 202440208747BF, Software Engineering
9. Iwedi Chimzi Emmanuel, JAMB Reg No: 202440694052HF, Software Engineering
10. Ogwutum Chimzzy, JAMB Reg No: 202440731798BF, Computer Science
11. Epelle Tamunofiri Criston, JAMB Reg No: 202440445750DA, Computer Science
12. Toesae Baribefu Eric, JAMB Reg No: 202440080474DF, Computer Science
13. Mbam Mgbamogwu Michael, JAMB Reg No: 202440716950GA, Computer Science
14. Kelvin Chizindu Ogbonna, JAMB Reg No: 202440065815IF, Forensic Science
15. Ebere Chimhemeze Unwoduesor, JAMB Reg No: 202440075402DA, Environmental Science
16. Bashiru Faridah Elehojo, JAMB Reg No: 202440004020CF, Forensics
17. Charles Florence Louis, JAMB Reg No: 202440409252CF, Environmental Science
18. Ibeh Kelechukwu Favour, JAMB Reg No: 202440877575GF, Computer Science
19. Mombe Favour Foh-Nui, JAMB Reg No: 202440785837JF, Computer Science
20. Anthony Fubara Treasure, JAMB Reg No: 202441661147AF, Software Engineering
21. Edward Rejoice Ichechim, JAMB Reg No: 202440478518GF, Software Engineering
22. Ishiekwene Oghenetega Marvelous, JAMB Reg No: 202440258374CA, Software Engineering
23. Oduwiche Gospel Chiburuoma, JAMB Reg No: 202440444946GA, Software Engineering
24. Ordu Constance Chimenem, JAMB Reg No: 202440240211BF, Software Engineering
25. Bright Abban Hachimenum, JAMB Reg No: 202440963799FF, Software Engineering
26. Onungwe Abel, JAMB Reg No: 202440993668FA, Cybersecurity
27. Uche-Nwichi Joella, JAMB Reg No: 2024402000215CA, Robotics
28. Kingdavid Ebubechukwu Nwakibea, JAMB Reg No: 202440220159FA, Software Engineering
29. Joshua Nwilene Kenule, JAMB Reg No: 202440766372EF, Software Engineering
30. Ayo Jessica Oluwatoyin, JAMB Reg No: 202440992764BA, Robotics
31. Isaac Okechukwu Fidel, JAMB Reg No: 202441203121GF, Software Engineering
32. Ikechukwu-Humphrey Joseph Chidiebube, JAMB Reg No: 202440111497FF, Software Engineering
33. Hyginus Toya Andre-Elladim, JAMB Reg No: 202441973925AF, Software Engineering
34. Jonah Godgift, JAMB Reg No: 202440253421IF, Computer Science
35. Ezeocha Justice Martha Chiburu Oma, JAMB Reg No: 202441501494IA, Forensic
36. Obomanu Fredric K Ebenezer, JAMB Reg No: 202441114661EF, Computer Science
37. Chioma Stephanie Ibe, JAMB Reg No: 202440124360FF, Computer Science
38. Tamunoala Joel Fombo, JAMB Reg No: 202441342277GF, Computer Science
39. ThankGod Stephen Onyedikachi, JAMB Reg No: 202441888985FF, Computer Science
40. Ahamefule Kelechi Prince, JAMB Reg No: 202441170982CA, Computer Science
41. Okoli Chimuanya Uchenna Eguonor, JAMB Reg No: 202440155471BF, Computer Science
42. Nwogu Okase-Obari, JAMB Reg No: 202440844373BF, Software Engineering
43. Dimieari Owaji-Igbanam Esuiku, JAMB Reg No: 202440792413IF, Accounting & Data Analytics
44. Tamsy-Minainyo Deinma Stella, JAMB Reg No: 202440636410FF, Finance & Financial Technology
45. Daniella Tom Damiete, JAMB Reg No: 202441247187EA, Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship
46. Chizuba Madu Mmesomachi, JAMB Reg No: 202440570753CA, Economics
47. Eminah Ayebaid Obamo Esther, JAMB Reg No: 202440746001GA, Economics
48. Amah Melody Goodness, JAMB Reg No: 202440491835HF, Business Management
49. Welekwe Grateful Nkesichi, JAMB Reg No: 202441992831JF, Business Management
50. Dum Obesibari Peace, JAMB Reg No: 202441315665DA, Business Management
51. Gratitude Godwin, JAMB Reg No: 202441487445CF, Business Management
52. Michael Mekalachi Chigozie, JAMB Reg No: 202440068576FF, Business Management
53. Adalike Ebeneze Ukpeni, JAMB Reg No: 202441075224BA, Business Management
54. Amezi Kingsley Oseja, JAMB Reg No: 202440697968GF, Business Management
55. Jumbo Favour Adonye, JAMB Reg No: 202441160585EA, Economics
56. Jemima Foluke Titilayo Yahaya, JAMB Reg No: 202441738933AF, Theatre Art
57. Ihekwoaba Ebubuchukwu Takunomprinye, JAMB Reg No: 202440575917EA, Communication & Media Studies
58. Brown Chinedu Samuel, JAMB Reg No: 202440174274FA, Communication & Media Studies
59. Gunuma-Bellga Sopria Magret H, JAMB Reg No: 202440744362IF, Film & Media Studies
60. Itell Snither S Briggs, JAMB Reg No: 202440776525BA, Theatre Arts
61. Mombe Favour Foh-Nui, JAMB Reg No: 202440785837JF, Film & Screen Studies
62. Akpana Lolia Cassandra Sabomate, JAMB Reg No: 202440209195FF, Theatre Arts
63. Uchegbu Chigemezu Precious, JAMB Reg No: 202441044014HA, Communication & Media Studies
64. Richard Manuchisom Wilson, JAMB Reg No: 202440380901EA, Theatre Arts
65. Agbolu Derek Weneda, JAMB Reg No: 202440225234EA, Mechanical Engineering
66. Ekine Usamali, JAMB Reg No: 202440947650FA, Mechanical Engineering
67. Pepple Emmanuelah Atili, JAMB Reg No: 202440160605JA, Mechanical Engineering
68. Tamunokuro Samuel Green, JAMB Reg No: 202440157792JF, Mechanical Engineering
69. Uwechi Kingdavid Chigozirim, JAMB Reg No: 202441154160FF, Mechanical Engineering
70. Charles Victor Louis, JAMB Reg No: 202440408653HF, Mechanical Engineering
71. Fyneface Tokuala Roberta, JAMB Reg No: 202440934703JA, Mechanical Engineering
72. Dumdibari Victor Dum, JAMB Reg No: 202441595487IA, Mechatronics
73. Wilson Peniel Datubo, JAMB Reg No: 20244011137JF, Mechanical Engineering
74. Bethel Ephraim, JAMB Reg No: 202440226810EF, Mechanical Engineering
75. Itamunoala David Tamunokuro, JAMB Reg No: 202440049992GF, Mechanical Engineering
76. Dibor Jidenna Aaron, JAMB Reg No: 202440595006HA, Mechatronics
77. Gabriel Rejoice, JAMB Reg No: 202440586244GA, Mechatronics
78. Pedro Christopher Emmanuel, JAMB Reg No: 202440168099JA, Mechanical Engineering
79. Constance Ibinabo Dagogo, JAMB Reg No: 202440215546IA, Mechanical Engineering
80. Prince Ekema Chinedu, JAMB Reg No: 202441059337FF, Mechatronics
81 AREFA GABRIEL EMMANU EL 202440089886JF Electrical Engineering
82 INNOCENT LORD DOUGLAS 202441062495AF Electrical Engineering
83 STEVENS JORDAN INIMVIE 202440234238FA Mechatronics
84 TOM JEFFERY AKAN 202440274188IF Electrical Engineering
85 FOMBO TAMUNOIMIM JUDE 202441338774AF Electrical Engineering
86 KELOMNI ZOE IMAWE-ALLEN 202440295280HF Electrical Engineering
87 NWOKOGBA CHIBUDOM GERALD 202440748309BF Electrical Engineering
88 CHIGOZIE-NAH FAITHFUL CHIOMA 202440261617F Computer Engineering
89 EDWIN-ALIBO IBILAME OLIVIA 202440034075EA Computer Engineering
90 EHIE RAJIV DANIEL 202440490634JF Computer Engineering
91 IKPOKI JOSEPH JESUTOM INSIN 202441300536FF Computer Engineering
92 ESINONE PRAISE OGHENECHOVWE 202440246644FF Mechanical Engineering
93 AHAMEFULE KELECHI PRINCE 202441170982CA Computer Engineering
94 TAMUNOKURO IYO STEPHEN 202440222489IF Computer Engineering
95 OTIEMEWO ESERE PRESLEY-GEORGE 202441399300EF Mechatronics
96 LUCKY BRIGHT UNWANABONG 202440242724IF Mechatronics
97 DENNIS JOSEPH 202440568259EF Electrical Engineering
98 GODSWILL NWINEE BARINAADAA 202440306492GF Electrical Engineering
99 ISRAEL VIRTUE CHIDINMA 202440318768FF Electrical Engineering
100 INWERE MICHELLE ODODOOMA 202440525517AF Computer Engineering
Wigwe University
Wigwe University is considered as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to fostering academic excellence and innovation across various fields of study.
The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, from Computer Science and Engineering to Business and Media Studies.
Through initiatives like its scholarship program, Wigwe University supports talented students, making higher education more accessible to deserving candidates and nurturing future leaders.
Gaining admission into Wigwe University
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has become a student at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers state, a school established by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.
The lady shared her joy after gaining admission into the school famed for its beauty.
