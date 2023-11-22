The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has produced 288 first class graduates in its 51st convocation ceremony

The Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, said the institution will graduate 12,962 students

Professor Igwe disclosed that four prominent Nigerians will be awarded honourary doctorate degrees

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Nsukka, Enugu state - No fewer than 288 graduating students have bagged first-class honour in various disciplines from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, made this known at a press briefing on Tuesday, November 21, Premium Time reported.

UNN produces 288 first class graduates Photo Credit: UNN

Source: Facebook

Prof Igwe said 12,962 students will graduate at the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony slated to hold on Friday in Nsukka Campus.

He added that 11,444 of them will be awarded bachelor’s degrees.

According to the breakdown, 4,853 will receive second class (upper division); 5,077 will bag second class (lower division); 653 will bag third class, seven will graduate with a pass while 616 were unclassified.

He added that 1,451 students will receive postgraduate degrees and diplomas during the convocation.

“The breakdown of the postgraduate degrees is as follows: 479 persons will earn the doctorate degree while 884 persons will be awarded the masters’ degrees”

Honourary doctorate degrees

Igwe disclosed that four prominent Nigerians will be awarded honourary doctorate degrees

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe - doctor of business administration and former Inspector-General of Police, Ogbonnaya Onovo, - doctor of public administration.

While Egochukwu Weli and a retired army general, J.O.J Okoloagu, will receive honourary degrees in public administration.

84 Nile University students bag first class degrees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Vice Chancellor of the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, Prof. Dilli Dogo, said 84 out of the 1,251 graduated with first-class honours.

Dogo stated this ahead of the university’s 11th convocation slated for Wednesday, November 22.

He added that 632 Post-Graduate students will also be graduating out of which 45 would be awarded Doctor of Philosophy.

60-year-old speaks as he bags first class from UI

Legit.ng also reported that a 60-year-old man, Farouk Sanni, achieved his lifelong dream as he graduated with a first-class degree in Sociology at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Sanni bagged eight awards and emerged as the best graduating student in his department in the ongoing 75th-anniversary convocation ceremony. The retired banker revealed that he studied Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife because it was imposed by an uncle.

Source: Legit.ng