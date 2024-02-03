Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Surulere, Lagos state - Fuad Laguda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared as the winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof Simeon Adebayo, said Laguda scored a total of 11, 203 votes, The Nation reported.

APC’s Laguda wins Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Laguda has replaced Femi Gbajabiamila who was appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu in mid-2023.

The newly elected federal lawmaker was the former APC chairman in the Surulere local government area.

APC's Shittu wins Oyo Assembly re-run election

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that the APC candidate, Shittu Ibrahim, has won the Saki West State Constituency rerun election for Oyo House of Assembly. INEC declared Shittu the winner after defeating his closest rival, Julius Okedoyin, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The INEC Presiding Officer said that APC in the two Units scored 13, 982 while PDP scored 13, 755. The two parties recorded 299 and 333 in addition to their earlier results. With the declaration, the APC candidate has displaced Femi Julius of the PDP in the State constituency.

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal upheld the tribunal’s judgement and ordered a rerun in the two polling units. The appellate court also directed INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Shittu.

Source: Legit.ng