The Lagos State University has announced that it has started exploring digital options to solve the perennial overcrowding problem

The institution revealed that it has begun holding online classes for students, especially in cases where the population of students is more than the class can take

The institution said the new measure has not in any way affected the quality of the delivery of lessons, nor has it led to the sacking of any staff

The Lagos State University, Ojo, has made a groundbreaking announcement that it has started conducting examinations for its students online.

The university added that it has also commenced holding classes for students virtually, adding that the aim is to solve the long-time problem of overcrowding in classes.

The higher institution made the spectacular announcement through its vice-chancellor, Mrs Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, at the university's 27th convocation ceremony on Tuesday, June 4.

The VC asserted that the novel method of pedagogy has not affected the status quo at all, as it has not led to the firing of any staff, nor has it reduced the quality of learning on the student's side.

She preached for the embracement of new cutting-edge digital innovation to solve the aching traditional problems that have plagued the education industry for a long.

She said:

“We also use technology to conduct virtual examinations, which earned the university accolades from far and wide, including its recognition as the most digitally advanced state university in Nigeria, at the Nigeria Information Technology Awards.

LASU acknowledges challenges with tech

The vice-chancellor, however, admitted that a balance must be found between rapidly advancing technology and humanity, noting that critics' fears cannot entirely be sidelined.

She pointed out the fact that digital takeover has led to the isolation of humans, infringement of privacy, and disruption of societal values.

