Eight months after the death of its founder and Access Bank CEO, Wigwe University has commenced academic operations

Wigwe University, a brainchild of the late Herbert Wigwe, regarded as one of the most expensive private universities in Nigeria, began its academic operations on October 17

A lady, one of its new students, has released a video of veteran actor Sam Dede and the varsity's Vice Chancellor, Professor Marwan Al-Akaidi, addressing them

Veteran Nigerian actor, director and lecturer Samuel Dedetoku, popularly known as Sam Dede, was recently spotted addressing new students at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State.

Wigwe University, founded by the late Herbert Wigwe, began academic operations on October 17 and already has its first set of freshmen.

Wigwe University students being addressed by actor Sam Dede and their vice chancellor. Photo Credit: @sesmama.0

One of the university's freshmen, a lady, posted a video on TikTok of Sam Dede speaking to them.

The varsity's Vice Chancellor, Professor Marwan Al-Akaidi, was also spotted speaking to the new students in the clip.

The new student who shared the clip via her handle @sesmama.0 was delighted that Sam Dede and the vice chancellor interacted with them.

"A VC that has his students in mind.

"There is nothing u want that is not here," words layered on her clip read.

Wigwe University is arguably the most expensive university in Nigeria.

Nigerians react to Wigwe University student's video

Macaulay Emmanuel

"Waitin Sam Dede come find for here na?"

Jey said:

"Wow so Wigwe university has commenced academic activities. Great."

Video of Wigwe University's facilities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the look of the late Herbert Wigwe's varsity, Wigwe University.

The university was the dream project of Herbert Wigwe, a visionary entrepreneur who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash on February 9th. He had a lofty goal of establishing one of the best universities in Africa, with world-class facilities and academic excellence.

A video shared by @naijanews featured some of the stunning buildings the private university boasted. The university generated a lot of curiosity and admiration after the unfortunate demise of its founder, who left behind a legacy of innovation and education.

