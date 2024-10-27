A Nigerian lady has shared a video of what Wigwe University campus, Isiokpo looks like on the inside

The lady is happy that she gained admission into the school which was founded by the late Access Bank CEO

The school, located in Rivers state is the brainchild of Herbert Wigwe and it commenced academic activities in 2024

A Nigerian lady has become a student at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers state, a school established by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.

The lady shared her joy after gaining admission into the school famed for its beauty.

The lady gained admission into Wigwe University. Photo credit: TikTok/@itell and Wigwe University.

Her joy knew no bounds and she recorded a video of some parts of the school and posted online.

The lady, Itell, showed many parts of the school, such as the open environment and the hostels.

She captioned the video:

"I got into Wigwe Univeristy."

When asked how much it costs to be a student in the school, the lady said the cheapest school fees at Wigwe University is N9.6 million.

Wigwe University was found by late Access Bank CEO, Herbet Wigwe and it recently commenced admission and academic activities.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Wigwe University

@SO! said:

"Proudly a Wigwe student!"

@Jenny said:

"Which is more expensive between this one and the Pan Atlantic?"

@miss said:

"The cheapest fee is 9.6m, you people that are saying “ how I wish I came here."

@Iheme_Emmanuel

"Hope their courses has been accredited ooo?"

@Nonye said:

"See as everywhere empty."

@shry said:

"They gave me admission. It is to expensive."

@Omi_Jack said:

"Bruh, if I knew this school earlier. Wetin I dey find for Ado-Ekiti?"

@Ibiso said:

"A school that I heard they pay close to 11 million. Omo congratulations boo."

@Feggga asked:

"Please do they offer MSc programs? Or only BSc."

