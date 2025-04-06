The Conference of Harmonized Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has raised alarms about a plot by some Benue state politicians to organize protests against Governor Hyacinth Alia

Abuja, Nigeria – The Conference of Harmonized Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has raised concerns over an alleged plot by a faction of influential politicians from Benue state to sponsor protests against Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

The CSOs, in a statement issued on Friday, April 4, expressed confidence in the current administration, stressing that the people of Benue state remain supportive of the governor's leadership.

Alia's critics accused of sponsoring protests

The statement, signed by Mr. Joseph Uyeh, accused the governor’s critics of orchestrating attacks against his administration because of his refusal to grant them the freedom to embezzle state funds.

According to the CSOs, these detractors are angered by Alia's commitment to good governance, which includes a strict stance against corrupt practices that had long characterized the state's politics.

Group praises Governor Alia's reforms

The group lauded Governor Alia for moving away from the entrenched political patronage system that historically plagued Benue state.

They highlighted his administration's strides in governance, including improved infrastructure, the revival of industries, and the implementation of welfare programs for the people.

The CSOs insisted that Governor Alia has shifted from the traditional money-sharing and political patronage of godfathers that reportedly once characterised politics in the state over the years.

Group calls for accountability from protest organizers

The CSOs expressed strong disapproval of the planned protests in Abuja, urging those behind them to reconsider their actions.

"If Governor Alia is indeed failing and lacks the support of the people, why are these protests not taking place in Benue state?" they questioned.

"The Governor has delivered notable achievements in just under two years, including ensuring timely payments of pensions and salaries, the construction of new infrastructure, and boosting the local economy."

The CSOs also criticised the characterizations of the state under Alia as a "pit of darkness," calling such descriptions malicious and unsubstantiated.

"What are the indices of development if not the welfare of the masses and the improvement of core infrastructure?" they added, affirming that the Governor's performance speaks for itself.

Group backs Alia's Approach to Governance

The group reaffirmed its support for Governor Alia, commending his determination to remain focused on his duties despite the political opposition.

They applauded his refusal to succumb to pressure from political detractors and blackmailers, describing him as a leader who values the stability and progress of Benue state.

The CSOs also said Governor Alia has no tolerance for lawlessness, adding that his administration would continue to pursue legal avenues to address any attempts by judicial officers or appointees to undermine his governance.

Finally, the group expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their support of Governor Alia's administration.

