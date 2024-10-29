Modibbo Adama University courses and admission requirements (MAUTECH)

Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, is one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria. It was established in 1981 with the sole purpose of advancing science-based research. For prospective students, Modibbo Adama University courses cater to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, distance learning, and sandwich programmes.

Modibbo Adama University is a public research university in Gerei, Adamawa State, Nigeria. With its strong emphasis on research, the university provides an attractive academic option for those seeking quality education. Knowing the courses offered and admission requirements will help you make an informed choice if you are interested in joining the university.

Modibbo Adama University courses

What are the courses in MAUTECH? The institution offers undergraduate programmes across various faculties, including Medical Sciences, Agriculture, Environment Sciences, Life Science and Physical Sciences. Below is an overview of undergraduate courses and their respective faculties and departments offered in MAUTECH.

College of Medical Sciences

Clinical Sciences

Medicine & Surgery

Faculty of Agriculture

Agric Economics and Extension

Agric Economics

Agric Extension and Rural Development

Animal Science and Range Management

Animal Science and Range Management

Crop Production and Horticulture

Crop Production and Horticulture

Crop Protection

Crop Protection

Fisheries

Fisheries

Food Science and Technology

Food Science and Technology

Forestry and Wild Life Management

Forestry and Wild Management

Soil Science

Soil Science

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural and Environmental Engineering

Agricultural and Environmental Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture

Architecture

Building

Building

Geography

Geography

Industrial Design

Industrial Design

Survey and Geo-informatics

Survey and Geo-informatics

Urban and Regional Planning

Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Life Science

Biochemistry

Biochemistry

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Microbiology

Microbiology

Plant Science

Plant Science

Science Laboratory

Biological Science

Laboratory Technology

Zoology

Zoology

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Chemistry

Chemistry

Computer Science

Computer Science

Geology

Geology

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Industrial Mathematics

Mathematics

Mathematics With Computer Science

Mathematics With Economics

Physics

Physics

Statistics/Operational Research

Operations Research

Statistics

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

Accountancy

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Business Administration

Economics

Economics

Information Management Technology

BSc Information Technology

Information Management Technology

Library and Information Science

Library and Information Science

Faculty of Technology and Science Education

Electrical Technology Education

Electrical and Electronics Technology Education

Environmental and Life Science Education

Biology Education

Geography Education

Technology and Vocational Education

Physical Science Education

Chemistry Education

Mathematics Education

Physics Education

Statistics Education

Technical Education

Technical Education

Technology Education

Agricultural Technology Education

Construction Technology Education

Mechanical Technology

Vocational Education

Agricultural Education

Business Education

Home Economics Education

Vocational Education

Apart from the undergraduate programmes, MAUTECH offers several postgraduate programmes in different fields. Below are some of the MAUTECH postgraduate programmes.

M.Eng Soil and Water Engineering

PGD Agricultural Economics

M.Eng Production and Industrial Engineering

Ph.D. Solid Mechanics

Ph.D. Electrical Engineering (Power Systems Engineering)

PGD Agricultural Extention and Rural Sociology

PhD. Agricultural Economics

Ph.D. Thermofluids and Energy Engineering

M.Eng. Electrical Engineering (Electronics and Telecommunication)

M.Eng. Electrical Engineering (Power and Mechanics)

M.Sc. Animal Physiology

Ms.C. Forest Products Management and Utilization

PGD Crop Protection

PhD. Agricultural Extention and Rural Sociology

Ph.D. Production Engineering

M.Eng. Chemical Engineering (Chemical Option)

Ph.D. Electrical Engineering (Telecommunication Engineering)

M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science

MSc. Plant

Ph.D. Ecosystem Management

MAUTECH admission requirements

Each course has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general MAUTECH admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows:

For UTME, a minimum of 5 credits at O'Level in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, is required.

A minimum point from UTME scores can be fixed by the University Admission Committee from time to time.

Direct Entry (DE) applicants should possess at least a lower credit score in their A' Levels, Diploma Programmes, or HND Programmes in related and relevant fields.

How to apply for Modibbo Adama University?

The school's admission process begins with a university screening. To ensure a successful admission, follow the steps below.

Screening process

Visit the MAUTECH Post UTME Admissions Cloud and click on 'Existing Applicant'. If you don't have an account, go to the official Modibbo Adama University, create an account portal, and create an account. Enter your JAMB No as your Username and password to log in. You will be directed to the REMITA payment platform to make a screening payment of N2,000. Select a payment option (either using an ATM Card or Bank), and upload your payment receipt generated from the bank after paying.

Registration process

Log in again to the MAUTECH website, then click the 2024/2025 POST UTME link. Choose 'Existing Applicant' and log in again, and you will be taken to the MAUTECH registration portal. Fill in all the required details and upload all the necessary documents, such as birth certificate/declarations of age, local government indigene letter and results slips. After cross-checking and ensuring all entries are correct, submit the application by clicking the 'Submit application button. Access your application form and print it by clicking on the 'Print Application'. After successfully submitting your application, you can access it. Your JAMB Registration Number is your Application ID (password) and login Username.

What is the cut-off mark for MAUTECH Computer Science?

Different courses offered at MAUTECH have different cut-off marks. For example, the 2024/2025 cut-off requirement for Computer Science is 157 marks and above.

Does MAUTECH offer SLT?

Yes. MAUTECH is among the Nigerian universities offering Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) courses.

MAUTECH offers a wide range of science, engineering, and agriculture courses. It provides undergraduate and postgraduate studies, equipping students with essential theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to prosper in their field of choice. To help you prepare in advance, go through the Modibbo Adama University courses and admission requirements.

