Modibbo Adama University courses and admission requirements (MAUTECH)

Education

by  Isaac Wangethi 5 min read

Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, is one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria. It was established in 1981 with the sole purpose of advancing science-based research. For prospective students, Modibbo Adama University courses cater to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, distance learning, and sandwich programmes.

Modibbo Adama University section of the gate (L) and the logo (R)
Modibbo Adama University section of the gate (L) and the logo (R). Photo: @MAUYola on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Modibbo Adama University is a public research university in Gerei, Adamawa State, Nigeria. With its strong emphasis on research, the university provides an attractive academic option for those seeking quality education. Knowing the courses offered and admission requirements will help you make an informed choice if you are interested in joining the university.

Modibbo Adama University courses

What are the courses in MAUTECH? The institution offers undergraduate programmes across various faculties, including Medical Sciences, Agriculture, Environment Sciences, Life Science and Physical Sciences. Below is an overview of undergraduate courses and their respective faculties and departments offered in MAUTECH.

College of Medical Sciences

Clinical Sciences

  • Medicine & Surgery

Faculty of Agriculture

Agric Economics and Extension

  • Agric Economics
  • Agric Extension and Rural Development

Animal Science and Range Management

  • Animal Science and Range Management

Crop Production and Horticulture

  • Crop Production and Horticulture

Crop Protection

  • Crop Protection

Fisheries

  • Fisheries

Food Science and Technology

Forestry and Wild Life Management

  • Forestry and Wild Management

Soil Science

  • Soil Science

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural and Environmental Engineering

  • Agricultural and Environmental Engineering

Chemical Engineering

  • Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

  • Civil Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

  • Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture

  • Architecture

Building

  • Building

Geography

  • Geography

Industrial Design

  • Industrial Design

Survey and Geo-informatics

  • Survey and Geo-informatics

Urban and Regional Planning

  • Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Life Science

Biochemistry

  • Biochemistry

Biotechnology

  • Biotechnology

Microbiology

  • Microbiology

Plant Science

  • Plant Science

Science Laboratory

  • Biological Science
  • Laboratory Technology

Zoology

  • Zoology

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Chemistry

  • Chemistry

Computer Science

  • Computer Science

Geology

  • Geology

Industrial Chemistry

  • Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

  • Industrial Mathematics
  • Mathematics
  • Mathematics With Computer Science
  • Mathematics With Economics

Physics

  • Physics

Statistics/Operational Research

  • Operations Research
  • Statistics

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

A front-view shot of a male scientist standing with a proud smile at a university
Social and Management Sciences courses offered at MAUTECH are accountancy, banking and finance, economics, and business administration. Photo: SolStock
Source: Getty Images

Accountancy

  • Accounting

Banking and Finance

  • Banking and Finance

Business Administration

  • Business Administration

Economics

  • Economics

Information Management Technology

  • BSc Information Technology
  • Information Management Technology

Library and Information Science

  • Library and Information Science

Faculty of Technology and Science Education

Electrical Technology Education

  • Electrical and Electronics Technology Education

Environmental and Life Science Education

  • Biology Education
  • Geography Education
  • Technology and Vocational Education

Physical Science Education

  • Chemistry Education
  • Mathematics Education
  • Physics Education
  • Statistics Education

Technical Education

  • Technical Education

Technology Education

  • Agricultural Technology Education
  • Construction Technology Education
  • Mechanical Technology

Vocational Education

  • Agricultural Education
  • Business Education
  • Home Economics Education
  • Vocational Education

Apart from the undergraduate programmes, MAUTECH offers several postgraduate programmes in different fields. Below are some of the MAUTECH postgraduate programmes.

  • M.Eng Soil and Water Engineering
  • PGD Agricultural Economics
  • M.Eng Production and Industrial Engineering
  • Ph.D. Solid Mechanics
  • Ph.D. Electrical Engineering (Power Systems Engineering)
  • PGD Agricultural Extention and Rural Sociology
  • PhD. Agricultural Economics
  • Ph.D. Thermofluids and Energy Engineering
  • M.Eng. Electrical Engineering (Electronics and Telecommunication)
  • M.Eng. Electrical Engineering (Power and Mechanics)
  • M.Sc. Animal Physiology
  • Ms.C. Forest Products Management and Utilization
  • PGD Crop Protection
  • PhD. Agricultural Extention and Rural Sociology
  • Ph.D. Production Engineering
  • M.Eng. Chemical Engineering (Chemical Option)
  • Ph.D. Electrical Engineering (Telecommunication Engineering)
  • M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science
  • MSc. Plant
  • Ph.D. Ecosystem Management

MAUTECH admission requirements

Each course has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general MAUTECH admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows:

  • For UTME, a minimum of 5 credits at O'Level in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, is required.
  • A minimum point from UTME scores can be fixed by the University Admission Committee from time to time.
  • Direct Entry (DE) applicants should possess at least a lower credit score in their A' Levels, Diploma Programmes, or HND Programmes in related and relevant fields.

How to apply for Modibbo Adama University?

The school's admission process begins with a university screening. To ensure a successful admission, follow the steps below.

Screening process

Modibbo Adama University admission screening portal
Modibbo Adama University application portal login page. Photo: mautech_postutme.admissions.cloud
Source: Original
  1. Visit the MAUTECH Post UTME Admissions Cloud and click on 'Existing Applicant'. If you don't have an account, go to the official Modibbo Adama University, create an account portal, and create an account.
  2. Enter your JAMB No as your Username and password to log in.
  3. You will be directed to the REMITA payment platform to make a screening payment of N2,000.
  4. Select a payment option (either using an ATM Card or Bank), and upload your payment receipt generated from the bank after paying.

Registration process

  1. Log in again to the MAUTECH website, then click the 2024/2025 POST UTME link.
  2. Choose 'Existing Applicant' and log in again, and you will be taken to the MAUTECH registration portal.
  3. Fill in all the required details and upload all the necessary documents, such as birth certificate/declarations of age, local government indigene letter and results slips.
  4. After cross-checking and ensuring all entries are correct, submit the application by clicking the 'Submit application button.
  5. Access your application form and print it by clicking on the 'Print Application'.
  6. After successfully submitting your application, you can access it. Your JAMB Registration Number is your Application ID (password) and login Username.

What is the cut-off mark for MAUTECH Computer Science?

Different courses offered at MAUTECH have different cut-off marks. For example, the 2024/2025 cut-off requirement for Computer Science is 157 marks and above.

Does MAUTECH offer SLT?

Yes. MAUTECH is among the Nigerian universities offering Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) courses.

MAUTECH offers a wide range of science, engineering, and agriculture courses. It provides undergraduate and postgraduate studies, equipping students with essential theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to prosper in their field of choice. To help you prepare in advance, go through the Modibbo Adama University courses and admission requirements.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Federal Polytechnic Ede courses, requirements, and school fees. Federal Polytechnic Ede (FPE) is a Nigerian tertiary institution offering science, medicine, arts, engineering, and technology programs.

Federal Polytechnic Ede was established in 1992 and is located in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. Each course offered at FPE has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet. Therefore, familiarising yourself with the courses available and their admission requirements will help you make an informed decision.

Source: Legit.ng

