Modibbo Adama University courses and admission requirements (MAUTECH)
Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, is one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria. It was established in 1981 with the sole purpose of advancing science-based research. For prospective students, Modibbo Adama University courses cater to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, distance learning, and sandwich programmes.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Modibbo Adama University courses
- College of Medical Sciences
- Faculty of Agriculture
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Faculty of Life Science
- Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Faculty of Social and Management Sciences
- Faculty of Technology and Science Education
- MAUTECH admission requirements
- How to apply for Modibbo Adama University?
- What is the cut-off mark for MAUTECH Computer Science?
- Does MAUTECH offer SLT?
Modibbo Adama University is a public research university in Gerei, Adamawa State, Nigeria. With its strong emphasis on research, the university provides an attractive academic option for those seeking quality education. Knowing the courses offered and admission requirements will help you make an informed choice if you are interested in joining the university.
Modibbo Adama University courses
What are the courses in MAUTECH? The institution offers undergraduate programmes across various faculties, including Medical Sciences, Agriculture, Environment Sciences, Life Science and Physical Sciences. Below is an overview of undergraduate courses and their respective faculties and departments offered in MAUTECH.
College of Medical Sciences
Clinical Sciences
- Medicine & Surgery
Faculty of Agriculture
Agric Economics and Extension
- Agric Economics
- Agric Extension and Rural Development
Animal Science and Range Management
- Animal Science and Range Management
Crop Production and Horticulture
- Crop Production and Horticulture
Crop Protection
- Crop Protection
Fisheries
- Fisheries
Food Science and Technology
Forestry and Wild Life Management
- Forestry and Wild Management
Soil Science
- Soil Science
Faculty of Engineering
Agricultural and Environmental Engineering
- Agricultural and Environmental Engineering
Chemical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
Civil Engineering
- Civil Engineering
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
Architecture
- Architecture
Building
- Building
Geography
- Geography
Industrial Design
- Industrial Design
Survey and Geo-informatics
- Survey and Geo-informatics
Urban and Regional Planning
- Urban and Regional Planning
Faculty of Life Science
Biochemistry
- Biochemistry
Biotechnology
- Biotechnology
Microbiology
- Microbiology
Plant Science
- Plant Science
Science Laboratory
- Biological Science
- Laboratory Technology
Zoology
- Zoology
Faculty of Physical Sciences
Chemistry
- Chemistry
Computer Science
- Computer Science
Geology
- Geology
Industrial Chemistry
- Industrial Chemistry
Mathematics
- Industrial Mathematics
- Mathematics
- Mathematics With Computer Science
- Mathematics With Economics
Physics
- Physics
Statistics/Operational Research
- Operations Research
- Statistics
Faculty of Social and Management Sciences
Accountancy
- Accounting
Banking and Finance
- Banking and Finance
Business Administration
- Business Administration
Economics
- Economics
Information Management Technology
- BSc Information Technology
- Information Management Technology
Library and Information Science
- Library and Information Science
Faculty of Technology and Science Education
Electrical Technology Education
- Electrical and Electronics Technology Education
Environmental and Life Science Education
- Biology Education
- Geography Education
- Technology and Vocational Education
Physical Science Education
- Chemistry Education
- Mathematics Education
- Physics Education
- Statistics Education
Technical Education
- Technical Education
Technology Education
- Agricultural Technology Education
- Construction Technology Education
- Mechanical Technology
Vocational Education
- Agricultural Education
- Business Education
- Home Economics Education
- Vocational Education
Apart from the undergraduate programmes, MAUTECH offers several postgraduate programmes in different fields. Below are some of the MAUTECH postgraduate programmes.
- M.Eng Soil and Water Engineering
- PGD Agricultural Economics
- M.Eng Production and Industrial Engineering
- Ph.D. Solid Mechanics
- Ph.D. Electrical Engineering (Power Systems Engineering)
- PGD Agricultural Extention and Rural Sociology
- PhD. Agricultural Economics
- Ph.D. Thermofluids and Energy Engineering
- M.Eng. Electrical Engineering (Electronics and Telecommunication)
- M.Eng. Electrical Engineering (Power and Mechanics)
- M.Sc. Animal Physiology
- Ms.C. Forest Products Management and Utilization
- PGD Crop Protection
- PhD. Agricultural Extention and Rural Sociology
- Ph.D. Production Engineering
- M.Eng. Chemical Engineering (Chemical Option)
- Ph.D. Electrical Engineering (Telecommunication Engineering)
- M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science
- MSc. Plant
- Ph.D. Ecosystem Management
MAUTECH admission requirements
Each course has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general MAUTECH admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows:
- For UTME, a minimum of 5 credits at O'Level in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, is required.
- A minimum point from UTME scores can be fixed by the University Admission Committee from time to time.
- Direct Entry (DE) applicants should possess at least a lower credit score in their A' Levels, Diploma Programmes, or HND Programmes in related and relevant fields.
How to apply for Modibbo Adama University?
The school's admission process begins with a university screening. To ensure a successful admission, follow the steps below.
Screening process
- Visit the MAUTECH Post UTME Admissions Cloud and click on 'Existing Applicant'. If you don't have an account, go to the official Modibbo Adama University, create an account portal, and create an account.
- Enter your JAMB No as your Username and password to log in.
- You will be directed to the REMITA payment platform to make a screening payment of N2,000.
- Select a payment option (either using an ATM Card or Bank), and upload your payment receipt generated from the bank after paying.
Registration process
- Log in again to the MAUTECH website, then click the 2024/2025 POST UTME link.
- Choose 'Existing Applicant' and log in again, and you will be taken to the MAUTECH registration portal.
- Fill in all the required details and upload all the necessary documents, such as birth certificate/declarations of age, local government indigene letter and results slips.
- After cross-checking and ensuring all entries are correct, submit the application by clicking the 'Submit application button.
- Access your application form and print it by clicking on the 'Print Application'.
- After successfully submitting your application, you can access it. Your JAMB Registration Number is your Application ID (password) and login Username.
What is the cut-off mark for MAUTECH Computer Science?
Different courses offered at MAUTECH have different cut-off marks. For example, the 2024/2025 cut-off requirement for Computer Science is 157 marks and above.
Does MAUTECH offer SLT?
Yes. MAUTECH is among the Nigerian universities offering Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) courses.
MAUTECH offers a wide range of science, engineering, and agriculture courses. It provides undergraduate and postgraduate studies, equipping students with essential theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to prosper in their field of choice. To help you prepare in advance, go through the Modibbo Adama University courses and admission requirements.
Legit.ng recently published an article on Federal Polytechnic Ede courses, requirements, and school fees. Federal Polytechnic Ede (FPE) is a Nigerian tertiary institution offering science, medicine, arts, engineering, and technology programs.
Federal Polytechnic Ede was established in 1992 and is located in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. Each course offered at FPE has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet. Therefore, familiarising yourself with the courses available and their admission requirements will help you make an informed decision.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com