Federal Polytechnic Ede courses, requirements, and school fees

Federal Polytechnic Ede is a tertiary institution located in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. It was established in 1992. The Polytechnic offers National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses at the undergraduate level. Here is everything you need to know about the Federal Polytechnic Ede courses, school fees, and other requirements.

Federal Polytechnic Ede was established in 1992. Photo: @Federalpolyede on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Federal Polytechnic Ede (FPE) is among the best polytechnics in Nigeria. It is funded and managed by the federal government and offers various programs in various disciplines, such as engineering, medicine, arts, technology, and science. If FPE is your first-choice tertiary institution, the initial step should be familiarising yourself with the approved admission aggregates for this year.

Federal Polytechnic Ede courses and requirements

Each FPE course has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet. Below is the list of FPE courses under various departments and their admission requirements.

School of Applied Sciences

The School of Applied Sciences is one of the largest faculty in the institution. Here are the courses and their corresponding admission requirements.

Computer Science

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Economics/Geography, Government/History, Further Mathematics, Biology/Agric Science or ICT/Data Processing

Hospitality

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology/Agricultural Science/Health Science/Animal Husbandry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology/Agricultural Science/Health Science/Animal Husbandry Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Physics, Geography, Economics/Commerce, Food and Nutrition/Home Economics, Government, Business Method, Principle of Account/Book Keeping and French Language

Leisure and Tourism Management

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Geography, Biology/ Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Geography, Biology/ Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry Additional: One credit from History, Economics/Commerce, Chemistry, Physics, Food & Nutrition, French and Tourism/Catering Craft, Book Keeping/Account, Fine Art, Government, Nigeria language and Home Economics

Nutrition and Dietetics

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science/Health Science

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science/Health Science Additional: One credit from Food & Nutrition, Economics/Commerce, Physics

Science Laboratory Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry Additional: One credit from Biology/Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry/Health Science, Geography and Further Mathematics

Statistics

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, one science subject

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, one science subject Additional: Two credits from Statistics, Economics, Geography, Physics, Further Mathematics, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry, ICT/Data Processing

Geological Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry Additional: One credit from Geography, Biology/Agric Science, Economics/Commerce

Basic Studies (Pre‐ND)/Remedial Programme in Science Technology and Management

Compulsory: Minimum of four passes in English Language, Mathematics

Minimum of four passes in English Language, Mathematics Additional: Two credits two from Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Agric Science/Animal Husbandry, Geography, Economics, Government, Civic Education, Business Method, ICT/Data Processing, Food & Nutrition/Home Economics, Statistics

School of Business Studies

The School of Business Studies at FPE is divided into six departments. Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: Getty Images

To become a successful and renowned entrepreneur, you should take a course at the School of Business Studies. Here are the courses under it and their requirements.

Accountancy

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics Additional: Three credits from Animal Husbandry/Agricultural Science/Biology/Physics/Chemistry, Principle of Accounts/Book Keeping, Geography, History/Government, Civil Education/Social Studies/ Economics/Commerce, Business Methods/Business Studies/Marketing and Insurance

Banking and Finance

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics/Commerce

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics/Commerce Additional: Two credits from Business Methods/ Business Studies, Geography, Government/History, Civil Education/Social Studies, Marketing, Insurance, Principles of Account/Book‐Keeping, Biology/Agricultural Science/ Physics/Chemistry/Animal Husbandry/ Health Science/Fishery

Business Administration and Management

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics Additional: Three credits from Economics/Commerce, Business Methods/Business Studies, Physics/Chemistry/Biology/agric Science/Animal Husbandry/Fishery, Principle of Account/Bookkeeping, Government/History. Civic Education/Social Studies, Geography, Marketing

Library and Information Science

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics Additional: Three credits from Health Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry, Economics, Literature in English, Home Economics, Literature in English, Home Economics, Food and Nutrition, Principles of Accounts/Book‐Keeping, Insurance, Commerce, Marketing/Business Methods, Social Studies/Civic Education, Geography, Further Mathematics, Data Processing/ICT and Government

Office Technology and Management

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics Additional: Three credits from Health Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry, Economics, Literature in English, Home Economics, Literature in English, Home Economics, Food and Nutrition, Principles of Accounts/Book‐Keeping, Insurance, Commerce, Marketing/ Business Methods, Social Studies/Civic Education, Geography, Further Mathematics, Data Processing/ICT and Government

Marketing

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics Additional: Three from Typewriting, Shorthand, Principles of Accounts/Bookkeeping, Business Methods/Business Studies, Geography, Government/History, Economics/Commerce, Literature in English, Office Practice, CRS/IRS. Biology/Agric Science/Animal Husbandry/Health Science, Chemistry, Physics, Insurance, Data Processing/ICT and Civic Education/Social Studies

School of Engineering Technology

A student wishing to undertake any engineering course at FPE must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Photo: Iuliia Burmistrova

Source: Getty Images

Courses offered and their required admission requirements under the School of Engineering Technology include:

Civil Engineering

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry Additional: One credit from Geography, Technical Drawing, Wood Work, Biology/Agric Science and Further Mathematics

Computer Engineering

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry Additional: Any other subject from Biology/Agric Science, Further Mathematics, Geography, Economics/Commerce, Food & Nutrition

Electrical/Electronic Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry Additional: One credit from Biology/Agric Science, Technical drawing, Basic Electronic/Basic Electricity, Further Mathematics, Geography, Economics/Commerce

Mechanical Engineering

Compulsory: Credit passes in the English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Credit passes in the English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry Additional: One credit from the Sciences, Social Science, Technical Drawing/Auto Mechanic/Metal Work

Agric and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry Additional: One credit from Biology/Agric Science, Technical Drawing/Geography

Horticulture and Landscape Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Agricultural Science, Chemistry

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Agricultural Science, Chemistry Additional: One credit from Biology or Physics.

School of Environmental Studies

The School of Environmental Studies has some of the best courses in Nigeria that would equip you with essential skills. Check out the requirements you must meet to study them.

Architectural Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics Additional: Two credits from Biology/Agric Science, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Technical Drawing/Graphic Design/Fine Art and Building Construction

Building Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics Additional: Two credits from Geography, Economics/Commerce, Technical Drawing/Fine Art, Building Construction, Biology, Carpentry & Joinery/Woodwork, Block laying and Concreting, or ICT. Chemistry

Estate Management

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics Additional: Two credits from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography and Technical Drawing/Mechanical Drawing

Quantity Surveying

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics Additional: Two credits from Geography, Technical Drawing/Fine Art, Chemistry, Building Construction, Biology, Wood Work, Principle of Account, Economics/Commerce, Government

Surveying and Geo‐Informatics

Compulsory: Credit Passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics

Credit Passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics Additional: Two credits from Technical Drawing/Fine Art, Geography, Economics/Commerce ICT/Computer Development, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry and Further Mathematics

Fashion Design and Clothing Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics

Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics Additional: Three credits from Economics, Agric Science, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Government/Civic Education, Fine Art, Technical Drawing and Clothing and Textile

Federal Polytechnic Ede school fees

The fees differ depending on the course, type, and level of student. Below is the for some of the departments provided by FPE for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Department Fresher ND1 Repeater ND1 Stalite ND2 Fresher HND1 Repeater HND1 Ex-student HND1 Stalite HND2 Science Technology (full-time) 72,040 55,985 45,845 73,730 54,295 69,505 45,845 Science Technology (part-time) 97,040 80,985 75,070 94,505 90,280 74,,225 75,070 Social Science (full-time) 65,280 49,225 42,465 69,505 49,225 65,280 42,465

Candidates seeking admission to study Social Science and Science Technology part-time will pay the following fees.

Departments NDPTYR2 NDPTYR3 Social Science (regular part-time) 54,155 65,280 Science and Technology (regular part-time) 57,535 68,660

Federal Polytechnic Ede cut-off mark

The minimum acceptable cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission period is 120. However, each programme has its departmental cut-off point.

Federal Polytechnic Ede Osun application process

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission into HND full-time and ND part-time for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Federal Polytechnic Ede application sign-in portal page. Photo: eportal.federalpolyede.edu.ng

Source: Original

Visit the official Federal Polytechnic Ede portal and log in by entering your email, password, and the code given. If you don't have an account, create one using a valid email. Fill out the form by providing the appropriate information required. Make an N15,000 payment for an application fee. Take the payment slip to any bank branch to complete the transaction, or you can make fee payments online using ATM cards or Internet Banking.

How to check Federal Poly Ede admission status?

Below are simple steps to check your admission status using the Federal Polytechnic Ede portal.

Federal Polytechnic Ede sign-in admission portal page. Photo: federalpolyede.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Go to the Federal Polytechnic Ede portal. Enter your JAMB registration number or form number. Then, click on 'Check Status' to access your Ede Poly admission status. If you have been accepted at FPE, pay the acceptance fee of N25,0000.

If you have been offered courses that differ from the one you choose, you can apply for a change of course on the JAMB portal.

Is Federal Poly Ede still giving admission?

The application for national diplomas and higher national diplomas admission for the 2024/2025 academic is ongoing. It will be closed on 11 October 2024.

How much is Ede Poly's acceptance fee?

All the admitted candidates are expected to pay an acceptance fee of N25,000.

Federal Polytechnic Ede is among the best tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The institution's school fees are reasonable based on the quality of education. Consider choosing a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the and closing date in 2024. JAMB registration is an online process that allows candidates with Advanced Level (A-Level) certificates, National Diploma (ND), National Certificate in Education (NCE), or other equivalent qualifications to apply for direct entry admission into universities and other tertiary institutions.

JAMB is a critical examination for students seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions. The JAMB registration 2024 deadline was on 25 April. Learn more details in the post.

Source: Legit.ng