Federal Polytechnic Ede courses, requirements, and school fees
Federal Polytechnic Ede is a tertiary institution located in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. It was established in 1992. The Polytechnic offers National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses at the undergraduate level. Here is everything you need to know about the Federal Polytechnic Ede courses, school fees, and other requirements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Federal Polytechnic Ede courses and requirements
- School of Applied Sciences
- School of Business Studies
- School of Engineering Technology
- School of Environmental Studies
- Federal Polytechnic Ede school fees
- Federal Polytechnic Ede cut-off mark
- Federal Polytechnic Ede Osun application process
- How to check Federal Poly Ede admission status?
- Is Federal Poly Ede still giving admission?
- How much is Ede Poly's acceptance fee?
Federal Polytechnic Ede (FPE) is among the best polytechnics in Nigeria. It is funded and managed by the federal government and offers various programs in various disciplines, such as engineering, medicine, arts, technology, and science. If FPE is your first-choice tertiary institution, the initial step should be familiarising yourself with the approved admission aggregates for this year.
Federal Polytechnic Ede courses and requirements
Each FPE course has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet. Below is the list of FPE courses under various departments and their admission requirements.
School of Applied Sciences
The School of Applied Sciences is one of the largest faculty in the institution. Here are the courses and their corresponding admission requirements.
Computer Science
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics
- Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Economics/Geography, Government/History, Further Mathematics, Biology/Agric Science or ICT/Data Processing
Hospitality
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology/Agricultural Science/Health Science/Animal Husbandry
- Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Physics, Geography, Economics/Commerce, Food and Nutrition/Home Economics, Government, Business Method, Principle of Account/Book Keeping and French Language
Leisure and Tourism Management
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Geography, Biology/ Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry
- Additional: One credit from History, Economics/Commerce, Chemistry, Physics, Food & Nutrition, French and Tourism/Catering Craft, Book Keeping/Account, Fine Art, Government, Nigeria language and Home Economics
Nutrition and Dietetics
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science/Health Science
- Additional: One credit from Food & Nutrition, Economics/Commerce, Physics
Science Laboratory Technology
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
- Additional: One credit from Biology/Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry/Health Science, Geography and Further Mathematics
Statistics
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, one science subject
- Additional: Two credits from Statistics, Economics, Geography, Physics, Further Mathematics, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry, ICT/Data Processing
Geological Technology
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
- Additional: One credit from Geography, Biology/Agric Science, Economics/Commerce
Basic Studies (Pre‐ND)/Remedial Programme in Science Technology and Management
- Compulsory: Minimum of four passes in English Language, Mathematics
- Additional: Two credits two from Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Agric Science/Animal Husbandry, Geography, Economics, Government, Civic Education, Business Method, ICT/Data Processing, Food & Nutrition/Home Economics, Statistics
School of Business Studies
To become a successful and renowned entrepreneur, you should take a course at the School of Business Studies. Here are the courses under it and their requirements.
Accountancy
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics
- Additional: Three credits from Animal Husbandry/Agricultural Science/Biology/Physics/Chemistry, Principle of Accounts/Book Keeping, Geography, History/Government, Civil Education/Social Studies/ Economics/Commerce, Business Methods/Business Studies/Marketing and Insurance
Banking and Finance
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics/Commerce
- Additional: Two credits from Business Methods/ Business Studies, Geography, Government/History, Civil Education/Social Studies, Marketing, Insurance, Principles of Account/Book‐Keeping, Biology/Agricultural Science/ Physics/Chemistry/Animal Husbandry/ Health Science/Fishery
Business Administration and Management
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics
- Additional: Three credits from Economics/Commerce, Business Methods/Business Studies, Physics/Chemistry/Biology/agric Science/Animal Husbandry/Fishery, Principle of Account/Bookkeeping, Government/History. Civic Education/Social Studies, Geography, Marketing
Library and Information Science
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics
- Additional: Three credits from Health Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry, Economics, Literature in English, Home Economics, Literature in English, Home Economics, Food and Nutrition, Principles of Accounts/Book‐Keeping, Insurance, Commerce, Marketing/Business Methods, Social Studies/Civic Education, Geography, Further Mathematics, Data Processing/ICT and Government
Office Technology and Management
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics
- Additional: Three credits from Health Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science/Animal Husbandry, Economics, Literature in English, Home Economics, Literature in English, Home Economics, Food and Nutrition, Principles of Accounts/Book‐Keeping, Insurance, Commerce, Marketing/ Business Methods, Social Studies/Civic Education, Geography, Further Mathematics, Data Processing/ICT and Government
Marketing
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics
- Additional: Three from Typewriting, Shorthand, Principles of Accounts/Bookkeeping, Business Methods/Business Studies, Geography, Government/History, Economics/Commerce, Literature in English, Office Practice, CRS/IRS. Biology/Agric Science/Animal Husbandry/Health Science, Chemistry, Physics, Insurance, Data Processing/ICT and Civic Education/Social Studies
School of Engineering Technology
Courses offered and their required admission requirements under the School of Engineering Technology include:
Civil Engineering
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
- Additional: One credit from Geography, Technical Drawing, Wood Work, Biology/Agric Science and Further Mathematics
Computer Engineering
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
- Additional: Any other subject from Biology/Agric Science, Further Mathematics, Geography, Economics/Commerce, Food & Nutrition
Electrical/Electronic Technology
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
- Additional: One credit from Biology/Agric Science, Technical drawing, Basic Electronic/Basic Electricity, Further Mathematics, Geography, Economics/Commerce
Mechanical Engineering
- Compulsory: Credit passes in the English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
- Additional: One credit from the Sciences, Social Science, Technical Drawing/Auto Mechanic/Metal Work
Agric and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
- Additional: One credit from Biology/Agric Science, Technical Drawing/Geography
Horticulture and Landscape Technology
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Agricultural Science, Chemistry
- Additional: One credit from Biology or Physics.
School of Environmental Studies
The School of Environmental Studies has some of the best courses in Nigeria that would equip you with essential skills. Check out the requirements you must meet to study them.
Architectural Technology
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics
- Additional: Two credits from Biology/Agric Science, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Technical Drawing/Graphic Design/Fine Art and Building Construction
Building Technology
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics
- Additional: Two credits from Geography, Economics/Commerce, Technical Drawing/Fine Art, Building Construction, Biology, Carpentry & Joinery/Woodwork, Block laying and Concreting, or ICT. Chemistry
Estate Management
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics
- Additional: Two credits from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography and Technical Drawing/Mechanical Drawing
Quantity Surveying
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics
- Additional: Two credits from Geography, Technical Drawing/Fine Art, Chemistry, Building Construction, Biology, Wood Work, Principle of Account, Economics/Commerce, Government
Surveying and Geo‐Informatics
- Compulsory: Credit Passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics
- Additional: Two credits from Technical Drawing/Fine Art, Geography, Economics/Commerce ICT/Computer Development, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry and Further Mathematics
Fashion Design and Clothing Technology
- Compulsory: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics
- Additional: Three credits from Economics, Agric Science, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Government/Civic Education, Fine Art, Technical Drawing and Clothing and Textile
Federal Polytechnic Ede school fees
The fees differ depending on the course, type, and level of student. Below is the school fees structure for some of the departments provided by FPE for the 2023/2024 academic session.
|Department
|Fresher ND1
|Repeater ND1
|Stalite ND2
|Fresher HND1
|Repeater HND1
|Ex-student HND1
|Stalite HND2
|Science Technology (full-time)
|72,040
|55,985
|45,845
|73,730
|54,295
|69,505
|45,845
|Science Technology (part-time)
|97,040
|80,985
|75,070
|94,505
|90,280
|74,,225
|75,070
|Social Science (full-time)
|65,280
|49,225
|42,465
|69,505
|49,225
|65,280
|42,465
Candidates seeking admission to study Social Science and Science Technology part-time will pay the following fees.
|Departments
|NDPTYR2
|NDPTYR3
|Social Science (regular part-time)
|54,155
|65,280
|Science and Technology (regular part-time)
|57,535
|68,660
Federal Polytechnic Ede cut-off mark
The minimum acceptable cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission period is 120. However, each programme has its departmental cut-off point.
Federal Polytechnic Ede Osun application process
Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission into HND full-time and ND part-time for the 2024/2025 academic session.
- Visit the official Federal Polytechnic Ede portal and log in by entering your email, password, and the code given. If you don't have an account, create one using a valid email.
- Fill out the form by providing the appropriate information required.
- Make an N15,000 payment for an application fee.
- Take the payment slip to any bank branch to complete the transaction, or you can make fee payments online using ATM cards or Internet Banking.
How to check Federal Poly Ede admission status?
Below are simple steps to check your admission status using the Federal Polytechnic Ede portal.
- Go to the Federal Polytechnic Ede portal.
- Enter your JAMB registration number or form number.
- Then, click on 'Check Status' to access your Ede Poly admission status.
- If you have been accepted at FPE, pay the acceptance fee of N25,0000.
If you have been offered courses that differ from the one you choose, you can apply for a change of course on the JAMB portal.
Is Federal Poly Ede still giving admission?
The application for national diplomas and higher national diplomas admission for the 2024/2025 academic is ongoing. It will be closed on 11 October 2024.
How much is Ede Poly's acceptance fee?
All the admitted candidates are expected to pay an acceptance fee of N25,000.
Federal Polytechnic Ede is among the best tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The institution's school fees are reasonable based on the quality of education. Consider choosing a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests.
