The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho in Oyo state, has been adjudged as the best university of technology in Nigeria.

This is according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

LAUTECH, FUTA, and FUT Minna, emerge as the best universities of science and technology in Nigeria. Photo Credits: Lautech.edu/FUTA STUDENTS AND ASPIRANTS GROUP

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo state and the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTA\ Minna) in Niger state made the top three.

Here is a list of the top ten best universities of technology in Nigeria

Top 10 Universities of Technology in Nigeria

LAUTECH

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) emerged as the best university of science and technology in Nigeria and the 7th best in the country.

The university was established on April 23, 1990, under the old Oyo State with the name Oyo State University of Technology, Ogbomoso (OSUTECH).

The name of the University was changed to (LAUTECH) after the creation of Osun State from old Oyo State in 1991.

LAUTECH was jointly owned by the Oyo and Osun States until November 20, 2020, when Oyo State took sole ownership following a mutual agreement between the two states.

FUTA

The Federal University of Technology Akure(FUTA) is rated the second best university of sciences and technology in Nigeria and the 9th best in the country

FUTA was established in 1981 with a vision to be a world-class University of Technology and a centre of excellence in training, research and service delivery

FUT Minna

Federal University of Technology Minna (FUT Minna) is rated the 3rd best university of sciences and technology in Nigeria and the 11th best in the country

FUT Minna is a Federal Government owned University located in Minna, Niger state capital

The university specializes in technological education.

FUTO

Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) is in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

FUTO emerged as the 23rd best university in Nigeria and 4th best university of sciences and technology in the country.

FUT Yola

Federal University of Technology Yola (FUT Yola) now Modibbo Adama University, Yola, was established in 1981.

MAUY is the 41st best university in Nigeria and the 5th best university of sciences and technology in the country

It is one of the four federal technology universities established with the sole purpose of advancing science-based research.

CRUTECH

The Cross River University of Technology was established in August 2002 by Cross River State Bill No. 9 recently amended as Bill No. 6 of 2004.

The university is the 6th best university of sciences and technology in 43rd in the country.

CRUTECH is an outcome of a merger of three former tertiary institutions (The Polytechnic, Calabar, the College of Education, Akamkpa and the Ibrahim Babangida College of Agriculture, Ovonum, Obubra) owned by the Cross River State Government.

ATBU

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, is named after the first and only Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

ATBU is the 7th best university of sciences and technology and 44th in Nigeria.

The motto of the university is “Doctrina Mater Artium”, which means “Education is the mother of the practical arts”.

According to the school website, the university was established in 1980 but admitted its first students in October 1981 for pre-degree and remedial programmes while the degree courses of the School of Science and Science Education began in October 1982.

RSUST

The Rivers State University (RSUST) Port Harcourt was established in October 1980 by the Rivers State College of Science and Technology.

RSUST is the 8th best university of sciences and technology and 47th best in Nigeria.

RSUST is the first Technological University in Nigeria and the first state-owned State University in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The motto of the University is “Excellence and Creativity”

KSUSTA

The Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA) is a state-owned university in Aliero, Kebbi State.

The university is rated the 9th best university of sciences and technology and 52nd best in Nigeria.

KSUSTA was established in 2006 as the 79th university in Nigeria.

The University offers programmes in agriculture and sciences, among others.

LASUSTECH

Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), formerly called LASPOTECH was established in 1977.

LASUSTECH is a state-owned University that is keen on quality education, leading in research and technology.

The university is the 10th best university of sciences and technology and 57th best in the country.

