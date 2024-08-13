Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The federal ministry of education has announced the release of the 2024/2025 admission list for Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

The young students will be admitted into the 115 federal Unity colleges across Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a statement released on Tuesday, August 13, by Folasade Boriowo, the ministry of education’s director of press and public relations.

The Nation also noted the update.

The statement reads:

“Following the successful conduct of the common entrance examination, the ministry is delighted to release the names of candidates who have been admitted into these prestigious institutions.

“Parents and guardians are advised to verify their wards’ admission status by visiting the ministry’s website at www.education.gov.ng.

“For further information and necessary actions, they may also contact the federal Unity college of their ward’s first choice."

Legit.ng reports that federal unity schools, also known as federal government colleges (FGCs), are a network of secondary schools in Nigeria established by the federal government. These schools aim to foster national unity and provide high-quality education to students from diverse ethnic, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds across the country.

