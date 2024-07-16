The results of the 2024 Common Entrance Examination into into Federal government colleges will be released on Tuesday, July 16

The fate of the 70,603 candidates who sat for the 2024 Common Entrance Examination will be determine after the result is released

The examination is for admission into the 110 unity schools including special schools for the gifted in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja- The federal government will release the results of the 2024 Common Entrance Examination on Tuesday, July 16.

The minister of state for education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, is expected to brief the Press on the official release of the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination.

As reported by Vanguard, the release of the results will set the stage for admission into the 110 unity schools including special schools for the gifted across the country.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, said the event will be held at 10 am.

It was gathered that a total of 70,603 candidates participated in the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination conducted in 599 centres on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Legit.ng recalls that the National Examinations Council (NECO) rescheduled the common entrance examinations into Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

NECO Acting Director, Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani said the decision to reschedule was due to the low enrollment of candidates.

Federal govt increases tuition fees of unity schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal ministry of education announced the increment of school fees for new students into Federal government colleges otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges.

According to a circular entitled, “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students “and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.

The memo was dated 25th May 2023 and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges. The directive is contained in a circular with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

